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A Special Afternoon: Boston Fleet’s Season Finale With T Princess Pari Kim cover image

A Special Afternoon: Boston Fleet’s Season Finale With T Princess Pari Kim

Vani Hanamirian
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At the Boston Fleet's season finale, the team welcomed Pari Kim, often known as the "T Princess." Pari Kim is famous for their television role on 'Love on the Spectrum'

The Boston Fleet closed out their season on April 25th, in a 4-0 victory over the New York Sirens. ​Ahead of the game, the team welcomed a special guest in the locker room to read the starting lineup, setting an exciting tone for the evening.

​Pari Kim, noted for Love on the Spectrum, was in attendance at the game. ​The TV personality is autistic and queer.

“I was invited by the PWHL Fleet. I'm so excited,” Pari said mid-way through the second intermission. “I got to read the players' names and hype them up. That was so cool.”​

Pari, 23, joined fans, appeared on the Jumbotron, and received loud applause. ​

Pari, a self-proclaimed train enthusiast who is passionate about the MBTA, fittingly took the train to Lowell.

​“I took an MBTA Shuttle and then the Commuter Rail to Lowell,” Pari said.  ​

555 likes, 7 comments. “Princess Pari from Love on the Spectrum joined the #BostonFleet for their season finale. Curious about how she got to the game? The T. Full story on @The Hockey News - Women’s @TheHockeyNews soon.”
www.tiktok.comTikTok · Vani Hanamirian555 likes, 7 comments. “Princess Pari from Love on the Spectrum joined the #BostonFleet for their season finale. Curious about how she got to the game? The T. Full story on @The Hockey News - Women’s @TheHockeyNews soon.”

After reading the lineups, Pari received a special gift from the team. ​

“They gave me a hockey stick to keep, and they gave this hat to me. It's just one of the gifts. I can't wait to see what else there is.”

​This was Pari's first game. She hadn't watched hockey before the invite, but now finds it "really cool" and is a fan. ​

When asked mid-game about how the game was going so far, Pari shared her thoughts.

​“T-Riffic. I think Boston’s fans are definitely overpowered by New York's, which is good,” she said. “I’d love Boston to score. It's taking a while.”

​The Fleet scored 4 goals in the third period, winning their final game of the season.

​The team now gears up for the post-season, where they will take on the Ottawa Charge.

​There is no information yet on whether Pari Kim will be in attendance for playoffs; however, she did provide the team with good luck in their final regular-season matchup. ​

Aerin Frankel highlights
Boston Fleet
PWHL