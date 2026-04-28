A Special Afternoon: Boston Fleet’s Season Finale With T Princess Pari Kim

At the Boston Fleet's season finale, the team welcomed Pari Kim, often known as the "T Princess." Pari Kim is famous for their television role on 'Love on the Spectrum'
The Boston Fleet closed out their season on April 25th, in a 4-0 victory over the New York Sirens. Ahead of the game, the team welcomed a special guest in the locker room to read the starting lineup, setting an exciting tone for the evening.
Pari Kim, noted for Love on the Spectrum, was in attendance at the game. The TV personality is autistic and queer.
“I was invited by the PWHL Fleet. I'm so excited,” Pari said mid-way through the second intermission. “I got to read the players' names and hype them up. That was so cool.”
Pari, 23, joined fans, appeared on the Jumbotron, and received loud applause.
Pari, a self-proclaimed train enthusiast who is passionate about the MBTA, fittingly took the train to Lowell.
“I took an MBTA Shuttle and then the Commuter Rail to Lowell,” Pari said.