Abbey Murphy Excited To Be Part Of The History Of Women's Hockey Growth

Being a professional athlete means being in the spotlight and Murphy has experienced that especially recently being on the worldwide stage at the Olympics. When asked about some of the background chatter surrounding her, she shared that she’s ready to come and show Seattle who she is as a human being and a hockey player. “I take my responsibility as a professional athlete very seriously, and it's my job to be a good person on and off the ice every single day. My life motto, my parents taught me when I was younger, is treat everyone as you would like to be treated. I will do that every single day to every single teammate, no matter what,” Murphy said. “The culture of a locker room is absolutely huge, and that's important to me and I know it is to everyone else. To feel comfortable and to feel valued, and I mean, if that's not, then how can you be successful as a team? I cannot wait to play in Seattle, to show them what we got, show them how close this team is and the connectedness that we'll bring.”