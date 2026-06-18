Abbey Murphy Ready To Be Reunited With Alex Carpenter In Seattle

“She’s a fantastic individual, and we always look at the person first. It’s nonnegotiable for us. She’s a humble, hardworking person, she’s spoken so highly of by anyone who has ever known her, which is really cool, not everyone has that. So first of all, her character is great, and I’m really excited for the people in Seattle and the city to get to know her and give her a shot and see that she’s really great too and see what we saw in her." Turner said of Murphy. "She is also a generational hockey player. She’s going to change the way this league operates. Teams are going to have to game plan around her, and that’s a really special thing, there’s not many players like that. We knew how well she would work with Alex Carpenter up front, and Julia Gosling and some of the other forwards that we have there, and it felt like she was the winger that we needed and the piece that we needed to fit. We’re really, really excited about her play and her fitting into our group."