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Abbey Roque of the Montreal Victoire takes a draw against New York's Sarah Bujold
Nov 25, 2026 1:29 AMPublished Nov 25, 2026 1:29 AM
Updated Nov 25, 2026 2:00 AM
Abby Roque says she would have stayed in Montréal even without a Walter Cup title. She valued how the Victoire treated her and wanted another shot at the Cup with her teammates. On Tuesday, she played with Laura Stacey and Jessie Eldridge in Montréal’s 3–0 preseason win.
The defending Walter Cup champion Montréal Victoire opened their preseason with a 3–0 win over the New York Sirens on Tuesday. Megan Warrener stopped all 26 shots she faced through two periods, and Hailey MacLeod made four saves in the third to complete the shutout. It was a strong outing for Warrener, who didn’t see any game action last season.
Montréal’s top line of Laura Stacey, Jessie Eldridge and Abby Roque was on the ice for goals by Eldridge and defender Erica Rieder. Stacey also scored shorthanded.
The trio also played on the first power-play unit alongside Emma Maltais and Nadia Mattivi.
With Marie-Philip Poulin out, the Victoire will lean heavily on their top line for offence. If Tuesday’s preseason opener was any indication, Montréal should be in a good position to defend its Walter Cup title.
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Speaking to reporters after Monday’s practice, Abby Roque said she likes the familiarity that comes from having played with both Jessie Eldridge and Laura Stacey.
“I played with Laura, obviously, all last year, and I played with Jessie for the two years before that. So I have had the constant,” Roque said. “I don’t know how much those two have actually played together, but for me, it does take a while, too. I overthink plays, things like that. So it’s nice when you just start with people and you already know what they’re gonna do, ’cause it’s second nature. I’ve really liked it. I usually know their habits, where they’re going to go, where they’re going to be. So it’s been nice.”
Montréal Was Roque’s First Choice
Abby Roque played a key role in the Montréal Victoire’s first Walter Cup championship. She set a career high with 22 points in 29 regular-season games, then led the league in playoff scoring with four goals and eight points.
Knowing that captain Marie-Philip Poulin would need surgery, general manager Danièle Sauvageau signed Roque to a two-year contract. The Victoire announced the deal on June 17, just hours before the 2026 PWHL Draft. Poulin’s surgery was announced eight days later.
Roque said she spoke with other teams but wanted to stay in Montréal.
“I had some great conversations with some teams, but it all worked out for me in that I was able to kind of say, like, ‘My hope is to stay here in Montreal,’” Roque said in her first press conference since signing. “And a lot of people respected that, and I got to kind of end up here.”
Why Expansion Held Little Appeal
Roque had several reasons for wanting to stay in Montréal, starting with how the Victoire were run.
“I think it was a great year last year for me personally and for the team,” Roque said. “I also think expansion comes with its own problems with staffing and growing pains. I mean, I don’t think that was something I wanted to go through. I wanted to be on an established team that had a lot together, where the little growing pains we’re still going through are minor. It’s not like every day you’re trying to fix a new issue, kind of thing, even just from rinks to food to all the little stuff.
“And I loved it here. I came here, and they had it all together. They ran it professionally. The staff was always prepared, from Danièle all the way down to our equipment staff. Like, that’s what I want. I want to come to the rink and be treated like a professional.”
Roque also wanted another shot at the Walter Cup with the same group.
“And all the girls on our team, I love so much. I had such a great year. I want to win again with this group. I didn’t want to go somewhere else and do that. Like, I loved these girls here, and I wanted to be back.”
Roque’s comments came as little surprise. She had raised similar concerns about joining an expansion team at her end-of-season media availability, a short time before re-signing with the Victoire.
In Montreal Even Without Walter
Winning the Walter Cup made it easier to stay, but Roque said she would have made the same decision either way.
“I think even if we had lost, I would have been willing to stay here and would have wanted to,” she said. “I think then I would have wanted to come back and win it with this group again.
“Obviously, it is a different group. We lost a lot of key people, but I think it’s something that I would have, either way, been like, ‘Okay, this was the group that I really enjoyed.’ I think they saw me for the player I was and the person I was here, and that was why I wanted to come back.”
From my iPhone notes
- Montréal’s second power-play unit featured Kati Tabin, Maggie Flaherty, Petra Nieminen, Jade Downie-Landry and Skylar Irving.
- What a PWHL preseason debut for Caroline “KK” Harvey. She had a goal and three assists, finished plus-5 and logged nearly 25 minutes of ice time. Is she the best player in the world right now?
- Trading Hilary Knight to Detroit for a first-round pick gave the Vegas Vanguards two of the top five picks in the draft. They used those picks to select forwards Tessa Janecke and Lacey Eden, and both delivered on Tuesday. Janecke scored twice, added an assist, put eight shots on goal and won 60% of her faceoffs. Eden, playing on the same line as Janecke, scored on the power play and logged more than 23 minutes of ice time.
- The Victoire continue their preseason against Boston on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET.
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