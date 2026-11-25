“I played with Laura, obviously, all last year, and I played with Jessie for the two years before that. So I have had the constant,” Roque said. “I don’t know how much those two have actually played together, but for me, it does take a while, too. I overthink plays, things like that. So it’s nice when you just start with people and you already know what they’re gonna do, ’cause it’s second nature. I’ve really liked it. I usually know their habits, where they’re going to go, where they’re going to be. So it’s been nice.”