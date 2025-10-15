Ahead Of Official Announcements, Here's The List Of Probable PWHL Camp Invites We Know

PWHL training camp rosters are due out Thursday, October 16. In general, it's a list that varies from 3-5 players per team. With teams having only 10 days from their first practices to first regular season games, having a small list of invites is a necessity.

Teams must get to 23 players and up to three reserves by November 19. It's only seven days after the final PWHL team, the Montreal Victoire, hits the ice as a team for the first time.

Earlier this offseason, The Hockey News confirmed dozens of camp invitations across the league. All confirmations came either from the player, their agent, or directly from the team who invited the player. New invitations, or the decision not to attend camp, may have occurred in recent weeks, as has been the norm during the league's first two seasons.

Some players however, like Montreal Victoire forward Dara Grieg and Anneke Rankila who are the lone unsigned restricted free agents without a known destination. Both have been training this summer and will certainly been in camp somewhere.

Here's a look at the probably camp invites for each team.

Boston Fleet

Julia Nearis, Forward - She's got good size and is a forward with experience in the SDHL. She could chip in here and there as a depth player in the PWHL. Currently skating with HV71 in the SDHL. General manager Danielle Marmer knows the types of players she's getting that come out of her alma mater at Quinnipiac, where Nearis finished her NCAA career.

Julia Shaunessy, Defender - Looking at upside alone, Shaunessy has it in abundance. The 6-foot-1 right shot defender took a big offensive step forward in her game last year with Boston University, and she is the type of player that given time, could thrive in the PWHL. Using her size and reach, Shaunessy could turn into a solid shutdown blueliner.

Olivia Muhn, Defender - Good compete level and a defender who is going to work hard every time she's on the ice, Muhn is a defense-first blueliner. The Yale grad could contribute consistent depth minutes, which consistency is something almost every PWHL blueline needs. She's in thick competition in Boston however, and winning a spot here won't be easy.

Mia Biotti, Defender - Danielle Marmer made her blueline intentions clear this summer. She wants to get bigger, and more defensively reliable. She brought in big physical and reliable defenders through free agency, and through camp invites, and Biotti fits the bill.

Kaitlyn Ross, Goaltender - There's a lot of the table for Ross who is a member of Canada's national baseball team. She's choosing to pursue a pro career in hockey after a successful U Sports career at Mount Royal. If there's one position where U Sports grads could turn into hidden gems right now, it's the crease.

Minnesota Frost

Madison Mashuga, Forward - Ken Klee will like Mashuga. She competes hard, she can contribute scoring by getting to the net, and she's a Minnesota local. It would be no surprise to see the Minnesota State alumni earn a spot.

Cameron Sikich, Defender - By the numbers, there's a lot to like about Sikich. She played a ton for Brown, and did well analytically. She could be a sleeper to help Minnesota's depth.

Madison Bizal, Defender - One of the few invites coming with real PWHL experience, Bizal has 21 games in the league with Montreal, and played pro in the SDHL last season. Her story continues to evolve, and returning to her home state could provide the spark her game needs.

Alyssa Machado, Forward - Had a good NCAA career at Penn State. Machado is not afraid to play physical as the stylistic pattern continues in Minnesota.

Montreal Victoire

Megan Warrener, Goaltender - It's fair game in Montreal when it comes to the fight for who will be the third behind Ann-Renee Desbiens and Sandra Abstreiter. Warrener is more game-ready coming from the NCAA where she's consistently played a dozen games each season with Connecticut.

Tricia DeGuire, Goaltender - When it comes to experience however, that edge belongs with DeGuire who played her university hockey at McGill followed by a year of pro in the PHF. Last year she saw time with the Victoire signing a contract with team in March when Ann-Renee Desbiens went down with an injury. While she did not appear in a game, she's got the pro part down.

Audrey-Anne Veillette, Forward - Originally a PWHL Ottawa draft pick, Audrey-Anne Veillette has yet to replicate the success of her final season in U Sports hockey with the University of Montreal. Perhaps a return home to where that all happened will be just the medicine Veillette, who played a stretch last season in the SDHL, will need. She's got the tools.

Kelly-Ann Nadeau, Defender - She signed, and played for the Victoire last season after beginning the year as a reserve. There's a possibility that Nadeau could get even more time this year if the opportunity presents, and she's capable.

New York Sirens

Kira Juodikis, Forward - The former captain at the University of New Hampshire has good size, and isn't shy to get to the net. Juodikis started her year in Switzerland and could come in and surprise being a little sharper with the reps she's got in the PostFinance Women's League.

Alexis Paddington, Forward - Paddington might be a sneaky good invite as she is a player who has a true knack for scoring, and a good shot to boot. Paddington is coming from a Minnesota State program that's shown it produces good all-around players.

Olivia Knowles, Defender - Inking a veteran like Knowles just makes sense from a depth perspective. At this point, finding players who fit well with your roster, who have proven they can compete at the PWHL level, and are willing to take on any role is just a massive bonus.

Ottawa Charge

Alexandra Huszak, Forward - The offensive upside is evident, and Huszak is a veteran with the ability to impact a game in many ways. She has the skills, but it remains to see how they'll translate to North America. Worth a shot? For Ottawa, probably.

Alexa Vasko, Forward - If Ottawa doesn't sign her, another team should. Vasko was good for Ottawa in a depth role last season providing physicality and speed. She was a player never afraid of blocking a shot, she can kill penalties, and much more. Vasko is going to be a quality pick up for a team that wants to make their bottom six harder to play against.

Kate Reilly, Defender - Two years ago, Reilly was the top scoring defender in NCAA Division 1 hockey with Quinnipiac scoring 39 points in 37 games. It's an impressive total. After taking a year off, she'll be one to watch to see where her game is.

Vita Poniatovskaia, Defender - It was a surprise Poniatovskaia wasn't selected in the PWHL Draft, and with Ottawa already having two Russians signed, they could make it a trio. The Yale grad is mobile and can be exciting with the puck. It doesn't always translate to points, but she's a solid two-way player who could be a surprise in the league.

Kendra Woodland, Goaltender - A former U Sports national Goaltender of the Year, Woodland even attended camp with Team Canada. Can she do it at this level? She could be a surprise in Ottawa's crease competition.

PWHL Seattle

Marah Wagner, Forward - There's a good story here for the hometown product for the PWHL's newest team, and she can play the game as well. A two-season captain for RPI, Wagner had a decent year in the SDHL last season.

Sydney Langseth, Forward - There's real upside and potential in the energy, compete, and offensive upside Langseth brings. She was one of the top undrafted forwards out there coming from Minnesota State.

Brooke Bryant, Forward - A back-to-back Walter Cup champion to add to a team that actually could use a little more forward depth, this seems like a match made in heaven. It's actually surprising Bryant isn't signed already.

Toronto Sceptres

Kristin Della Rovere, Forward - One of the few came invites out there who has played in the PWHL, Della Rovere, a former captain for Harvard, played in Ottawa during the inaugural season before suffering a season ending injury early on. She went to Italy last year and gained back her confidence, and gained a spot at the Olympics with Italy in the process. Lots of depth potential here.

Lauren Messier, Forward - The Dartmouth captain plays with some power, likes to take the puck to the net, and could make a fourth line a lot less fun to play against.

Leah Herrfort, Forward - This could be a very sly pickup for the Sceptres if they give Heffort a real chance. The University of Waterloo alumni and former All-Canadian has great offensive instincts and has tons of potential.

PWHL Vancouver

Katie Chan, Forward - The Cornell grad is off to a heck of a start in Sweden. If not this year, next year Chan will likely get plenty of interest. Chan might be playing for her third team in two years soon as she's going to enter Vancouver's camp in midseason form.

Karley Garcia, Defender - Analytically, Garcia is a gamer who has solid possession stats. She's definitely a defensive defender, but that seems like an asset every team in the PWHL could benefit from.

Malia Schneider, Forward - She's had a proverbial kick at the can playing two games for PWHL Ottawa in the inaugural season. She's back in Sweden with SDE for her third season in the SDHL. In terms of adding depth, it's hard to argue you'd be going wrong with Scheider, although Chan likely has more upside at the moment.

Kimberly Newell, Goaltender - This is a really intriguing invite as Newell hasn't played in three years. She turned 30 this month, but brings a wealth of experience and success. Newell won a U-18 World Championship gold medal and was a tournament All-Star for Canada. After a stellar career at Princeton she played in the CWHL and later ZhHL with the KRS Vanke Rays and in 2022 represented China at the Olympic Games before hanging them up. Originally from Nelson, British Columbia, Newell could be a surprise reclamation project.