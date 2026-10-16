Alexis Petford Could Make History As The PWHL's First NEWHA Alum

Overall, there are few NEWHA alumni in high levels of pro women's hockey. Assumption currently does not have an alumnae in the pro ranks, nor does Frankin Pierce, or St. Michael's. Post University's lone alum continuing her career is former netminder Hannah Saunders who is playing in Sweden's second division NDHL with Örebro. Franklin Pierce's lone alum is Avery Farrell, who played one season with the school before transferring to St. Cloud for three seasons. She declared for the PWHL draft in 2026, but went unselected before signing in Switzerland's PostFinance Women's League with HC Davos. Saint Anselm, who will drop to Division III next season, have only one pro alumni in Brooklyn Schneiderhan, who was the 2026 NEWHA Player of the Year. Schneiderhan however, underwent season ending hip surgery after only three games in Europe. She remains a prospect for the 2027 PWHL Draft.