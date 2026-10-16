Alexis Petford Could Make History As The PWHL's First NEWHA Alum

Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Oct 16, 2026 3:34 PMPublished Oct 16, 2026 3:34 PM
NEWHA has yet to produce a PWHL player. Stonehill College alum Alexis Petford however, could break that barrier and become the NCAA conference's first former player in the best league in the world. It would be a major moment for Petford, and NEWHA.
Alexis Petford is carrying the hopes not only of her former teams, but her former NCAA conference. Should Petford crack the PWHL Las Vegas roster this Fall, she would become the first alum from the NEWHA conference to play in the PWHL.
Petford was recruited to play NCAA hockey for Stonehill College coming from Saskatchewan's Regina Rebels. Her minor hockey numbers suggested a player capable of suiting up in a strong conference and with a stronger program as she led the province in scoring and was named MVP in 2021-2022 scoring 38 goals and 76 points in 29 games for the Rebels. Had it not been for COVID-19 cancelling the 2020-21 season, she may have had that chance.
Instead, Petford went to Stonehill, where she thrived being named NEWHA Rookie of the Year and a conference First Team All-Star in 2022-23 while scoring 28 goals and 47 points in 37 games for Stonehill.
She followed it up with a 20-goal, 35-point campaign in 39 games the following season. From there, Petford would enter the transfer portal, heading to Colgate for her final two seasons in the NCAA. She showed improvement in each season, culminating with an 18-goal, 33-point season last year in 36 games for Colgate.
Her performance was enough to earn PWHL attention for Petford, who was selected in the fifth round, 53rd overall by PWHL Las Vegas in the 2026 PWHL Draft.
While Petford was drafted out of Colgate, her two seasons in NEWHA with Stonehill College were formative to her career, and would make her the PWHL's first former NEWHA player.
"I think Stonehill was a big part of my college career," Petford said at the draft.
"I"m hoping that transition from Stonehill to Colgate and now Colgate to Vegas helps me out."
Overall, there are few NEWHA alumni in high levels of pro women's hockey. Assumption currently does not have an alumnae in the pro ranks, nor does Frankin Pierce, or St. Michael's. Post University's lone alum continuing her career is former netminder Hannah Saunders who is playing in Sweden's second division NDHL with Örebro. Franklin Pierce's lone alum is Avery Farrell, who played one season with the school before transferring to St. Cloud for three seasons. She declared for the PWHL draft in 2026, but went unselected before signing in Switzerland's PostFinance Women's League with HC Davos. Saint Anselm, who will drop to Division III next season, have only one pro alumni in Brooklyn Schneiderhan, who was the 2026 NEWHA Player of the Year. Schneiderhan however, underwent season ending hip surgery after only three games in Europe. She remains a prospect for the 2027 PWHL Draft.
Stonehill College and Long Island University have the most robust list of alumnae competing in pro women's leagues. In Sweden's SDHL, former Long Island players like Paula Bergström and Alva Johnsson both could be in the PWHL in the future. Bri Eid declared for the PWHL Draft in 2026 and is currently in her second season in Switzerland, this year playing for the ZSC Lions. She could earn a PWHL look in 2027. LIU alumnae Anna Fairman, Paige Vreeman, Lisa Schrofl, Emma Mortl, and Jeannie Wallner are all in the EWHL.
From Stonehill, the program's all-time leading scorer Maddison Achtyl went unselected in the 2026 Draft before signing in Sweden with Linkoping in the SDHL. Other Stonehill alumnae in Europe including 2025-26 captain Sydney Russell, as well as Bailey Feeney, Gracie Sacca, and Lily Geist who are playing in the EWHL, and Lucie Turcotte who is playing in the PostFinance League.
The PWHL's top players predominantly come from the WCHA and ECAC, with a speckling of Hockey East players. Atlantic Hockey America made major inroads to the league this season with a large cohort of Penn State players selected as well. NEWHA however, has yet to break in.
Still unsigned, Alexis Petford has work to do before she can break the NEWHA's ceiling and join the PWHL, but the Balgonie, Saskatchewan is on track to be the conference's first player in the world's best league.
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