Analysis: Strong Special Teams And Goaltending Key In Ottawa's Overtime Victory

The Ottawa Charge have struggled to score early in the season, managing one goal or fewer in five of their first six games. That changed in game seven. While they didn't fix every issue against the Minnesota Frost, they did find a way to earn a 3-2 overtime win, their second victory of the season.

Special teams and goaltending were the difference makers in this game. Ottawa's power play came through when it mattered, converting on two of three chances. The penalty kill also improved after giving up two goals in their last game against Seattle, as they were much better at protecting the shooting lanes and clearing rebounds in front of starter Gwyneth Philips. Ottawa was also able to box out more effectively throughout the game, and while far from perfect, these adjustments helped to reduce the secondary scoring chances the Frost had around the net.

Between the pipes, Philips delivered another strong performance, making 41 saves as Ottawa found themselves heavily outshot for much of the game. The second period was especially challenging for the team, with Minnesota outshooting Ottawa 22-10, but Philips made key saves to keep the score close and give her team a chance to stay in the game.

At even strength, Ottawa's offence continued to struggle to generate sustained pressure for long stretches, often finding itself hemmed in their own zone. Still, they made the most of their opportunities, with power play goals from Ronja Savolainen and Brianne Jenner. Rookie Sarah Wozniewicz showed the team's ability to find scoring when it mattered most, which is an important step in regaining their confidence.

This wasn't a flawless performance from the Ottawa Charge by any means, but it was enough to end a four-game losing streak and earn valuable points in the standings. For a team working to build confidence and momentum early in the season, wins like these matter a lot. They don't have to be dominant, or look very good, but sometimes grinding out results means you lean on special teams and strong goaltending to help turn things around.