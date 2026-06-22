Analyzing the PWHL Expansion Teams' Goaltending

The Starter: Corinne Schroeder was secured during Phase 2 of the expansion process after spending last season with the Seattle Torrent. Her 2025-26 season saw her post a 2.56 GAA (10th league-wide) and .915 save percentage (13th league-wide) across 17 appearances. Her historical upside is solid; she was the 2022-23 PHF Goaltender of the Year with a .955 save percentage and holds a career .921 save percentage in the pros.

The Backup: San Jose got an impressive rookie in University of Connecticut's Tia Chan, drafting her in the third round. The 23-year-old Hamilton, Ontario native is fresh off winning the Women's College Hockey Goalie of the Year Award after a historic season. She topped the NCAA with a 1.55 GAA and a .951 SV%, guiding UConn to a Hockey East title. Standing at 5-foot-6, her athletic and dynamic style draws easy stylistic comparisons to Aerin Frankel and Gwyneth Philips.