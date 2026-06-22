Analyzing the PWHL Expansion Teams' Goaltending
Here's a look at the goaltending situation for each of the PWHL's four expansion teams in Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose.
The PWHL's four expansion franchises approached roster construction from completely different angles. The crease has been especially interesting to watch, as a couple of teams locked in their netminding quickly, and others waited for the draft.
Here's how each new team has structured its goaltending, ranging from familiar names to international gambles.
PWHL San Jose: Solid Veteran and the NCAA's Best
San Jose’s front office opted for immediate locker-room chemistry by assembling a tandem that spent two seasons working side-by-side.
- The Starter: Corinne Schroeder was secured during Phase 2 of the expansion process after spending last season with the Seattle Torrent. Her 2025-26 season saw her post a 2.56 GAA (10th league-wide) and .915 save percentage (13th league-wide) across 17 appearances. Her historical upside is solid; she was the 2022-23 PHF Goaltender of the Year with a .955 save percentage and holds a career .921 save percentage in the pros.
- The Backup: San Jose got an impressive rookie in University of Connecticut's Tia Chan, drafting her in the third round. The 23-year-old Hamilton, Ontario native is fresh off winning the Women's College Hockey Goalie of the Year Award after a historic season. She topped the NCAA with a 1.55 GAA and a .951 SV%, guiding UConn to a Hockey East title. Standing at 5-foot-6, her athletic and dynamic style draws easy stylistic comparisons to Aerin Frankel and Gwyneth Philips.
- Insurance: Abbey Levy was brought in during Phase 6. At 6-foot-1, the American Olympic gold medalist brings a massive frame and strong modern fundamentals. She made three appearances for the Boston Fleet last season, managing a steady 2.33 GAA and .927 save percentage.
PWHL Hamilton: The Present and Future
Hamilton used its early capital to secure one of the league's heaviest workhorses from last season, pairing her with a unique draft selection.
- The Starter: Kayle Osborne was signed to a foundational deal in Phase 2. She was the undisputed engine for the New York Sirens last season, playing 27 of 30 games. Though her raw stats (2.47 GAA, 11th league-wide; .906 save percentage, 19th league-wide) were suppressed by a struggling Sirens team, her 11 wins ranked fourth in the league, and her four shutouts ranked third. She's the best puck handling goalie in the PWHL. Her consistent play earned her a spot on Canada's 2026 Olympic roster.
- The Backup: Emma-Sofie Nordström was selected in the fifth round (54th overall) of the 2026 PWHL Draft. The St. Lawrence University standout finished her NCAA career with an impressive 1.96 GAA and a .932 save percentage. She makes history as the first Danish player ever drafted into the PWHL.
- The Dynamic: High ceiling, low ego. Osborne is a proven, high-volume starter who can shoulder 80% of the games. This gives Nordström—a calm, highly positional international veteran (2022 Olympics)—the perfect runway to adjust to the North American professional pace.
PWHL Detroit: The International Solo Mission
Detroit took the boldest approach of the entire draft, waiting until the second round of the draft to take a European superstar while leaving the rest of the depth chart unknown for now.
- The Starter: Andrea Brändli was drafted out of Switzerland. At 29, she is an incredibly decorated international veteran who spent the last few seasons dominating the Swedish SDHL. Her 2025-26 campaign with Frölunda HC was masterful, posting a 1.49 GAA and a .945 save percentage in 22 games, followed by a scorching .953 save percentage for Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
- The Backup: Vacant. Detroit has yet to sign or draft a formal number-two netminder. Michelle Pasiechynk from Boston University is available and wasn't drafted, and Emma Söderberg might be worth another try in North America.
- The Dynamic: Still undetermined. Brändli has proven at every international level, including the NCAA with Ohio State and Boston University, that she can dominate. However, without an alternative option currently signed, Detroit is in uncertain territory until they secure a reliable backup to help relieve Brändli.
PWHL Las Vegas: The Championship Pedigree
Las Vegas prioritized pure winning experience, targeting a netminder who already knows exactly what it takes to carry a team, paired with a rising but unproven international backup.
- The Starter: Nicole Hensley was signed to a contract in Phase 3. Left unprotected by the Minnesota Frost—who chose instead to protect her longtime tandem partner Maddie Rooney—Hensley brings an unmatched resumé to the desert. The 31-year-old Team USA Olympic gold medalist is a two-time Walter Cup champion. Last season with Minnesota, she recorded a 2.69 GAA (6th league-wide) and a .908 save percentage (16th league-wide) in 13 appearances. Hensley also has an excellent playoff track record (1.57 GAA, .928 save percentage).
- The Backup: Saskia Maurer was drafted in the fourth round (41st overall) of the draft. The 24-year-old Swiss national team member has built a solid international resumé, including a stint with the St. Thomas Tommies and strong recent seasons with SC Bern Frauen in the SWHL A, where she posted a 1.52 GAA in 2024-25 and a steady 1.93 GAA this past season. She also backstopped Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics in three games with a strong .918 save percentage.
- The Dynamic: Solid but not flashy. By placing a veteran of Hensley’s stature behind an expansion defense core, Las Vegas has built a steady veteran floor. Hensley is comfortable carrying a heavy workload, which gives Maurer a chance to acclimate to the North American professional game. Notably, Maurer's presence gives the PWHL two Swiss netminders drafted to expansion clubs, alongside Detroit's Brändli.