Andrea Brändli Eager To Prove Herself With PWHL Detroit

Fresh off an Olympic bronze and a record-breaking stint in Sweden, the Swiss goaltender brings her elite instinct-driven game to Detroit as the franchise’s historic first-ever draft pick.
Andrea Brändli had opportunities to make the move to the PWHL earlier, but after three seasons in Sweden, the timing finally felt right.
The 29-year-old Swiss goaltender declared for the 2026 PWHL Draft following a season with Frölunda HC where she posted a league-leading .945 save percentage and 1.49 goals-against average.
“I know I could have gone earlier, but somehow it never felt like 100% right to declare for the draft until this year,” Brändli said. “I was in Sweden for three years. I kind of felt like the Swedish league or the Swedish style of playing is in my game now, and I feel like I don't think I could have gotten better if I would have stayed in Sweden.”
The decision was marked with a memorable introduction to the PWHL. Detroit selected Brändli 15th overall, making her the first draft pick in franchise history and the first goaltender selected in the 2026 draft. She has since signed a three-year contract with the expansion team.
For Brändli, the decision to enter the draft came down largely to instinct.
“I rely a lot on my gut feeling when it comes to decisions like that,” she said. “It just felt right at that moment.”
That same reliance on instinct is also a significant part of the way Brändli plays.
“I don't think anything on the ice,” she said. “Like seriously, my brain is just shut off.”
Brändli describes herself as a read-and-react goaltender, something that could serve her well as she returns to the smaller North American ice after three seasons in Sweden.
“I actually enjoy playing on the small ice,” she said. “I like when I don't have time to look around. I like when it's fast-paced and intense because I rely so much on instincts, and when it goes quick, obviously instincts are your best solution.”
There is experience behind those instincts as well. Brändli spent five seasons in the NCAA, including four at Ohio State and one at Boston University, before moving to Sweden. Internationally, she has represented Switzerland at three Olympics and eight top-division World Championships.
Her most recent Olympic appearance also helped remove any lingering doubt that it was time for another challenge.
Brändli helped Switzerland win bronze at Milano Cortina, posting a .953 save percentage and 1.94 goals-against average while being named the tournament's Best Goaltender and a tournament All-Star.
“Obviously winning a medal at the Olympics, whatever medal it is, it's a dream come true,” she said. “But what made it extra special is that with this group that we had at the Olympics, we were so close to a medal either at the World Championship or the previous Olympics in 2022 that we always came up short.”
Fourth-place finishes had become painfully familiar for Switzerland.
“I can't count how many times we finished fourth, either the Worlds or the Olympics,” Brändli said. “Finally getting that medal made it so much more special after having so many downs over the past almost decade and now finally being on top and winning the medal.”
Brändli had already declared for the PWHL Draft before the Olympics. Afterward, there was no uncertainty left.
“After the Olympics, I was 110% sure I'm going to go to the U.S. no matter what happens at the draft.”
A Memorable Welcome To Detroit
With several teams potentially looking for help in goal, Brändli watched the first round and beginning of the second closely.
“Every time one of the teams came up that needed a goalie, my pulse, my heart rate was just spiking up like crazy,” she said. “It was going through the roof.”
Eventually, as the picks came off the board, Brändli realized Detroit was likely to be her destination.
The reaction inside the Fox Theatre made the moment even more memorable.
“When they came up and the whole crowd and the whole theater exploded in there, it was a goosebump moment,” she said. “Everything for me just feels very special. Very honored to be their first draft pick in history.”
Now Brändli will have an opportunity to help establish a team with no previous history or expectations within the PWHL.
“I think yes and no,” Brändli said when asked whether joining an expansion team made the transition easier. “I think yes because there's no history from previous seasons that you either have to defend or be better than. I think that helps. There's not necessarily pressure in that sense that you need to confirm or prove anything.”
There is, however, the attention that comes with playing in Detroit. But Brändli views that as an opportunity.
“I see that as a huge opportunity to grow women's hockey in Michigan in general,” she said. “Bring more and more girls into hockey to show them you can be in that spot. You can play professionally in your own hometown at some point.”
She has already spoken with several of her new teammates and participated in a team call.
“You could feel the excitement from everyone,” Brändli said. “Everyone was sitting there smiling and being happy just to be in that situation, to step on that ice at Little Caesars at some point in front of the Hockeytown crowd.
“I think we all have in mind that we can build something special.”
Ready For The PWHL Pace
Detroit's roster should also provide an interesting test for Brändli.
The team has plenty of offensive talent, and while Brändli expressed confidence in Detroit's defense corps, she isn't particularly concerned by the possibility of seeing odd-player rushes or being asked to make difficult saves. In fact, she enjoys them.
“I love some good two-on-ones, three-on-twos, three-on-ones or breakaways,” she said. “I actually like those situations very much. So I'm excited for them.”
It's an attitude that fits with the instinctive style Brändli has developed throughout her career.
She says experience has helped her learn not only how quickly she needs to react, but when she can conserve energy.
“Being able to play 30-plus games also requires you to know when you can save energy on the ice during a game and when you have to be quick and fast and burst out some energy,” Brändli said. “I think that just also comes with experience.”
She also has plenty of familiarity handling pressure.
Brändli said she gets nervous like anyone else, but describes herself as a naturally calm presence. One of the biggest lessons she learned during her NCAA career was not to allow the importance of a particular game to change the way she approached it.
“It doesn't matter if it's a final game at the Olympics, a preseason game or a three-on-three in practice,” she said. “It's the same game. It's always going to be the same game.”
That approach has helped Brändli handle everything from Olympic medal games to international matchups against Canada and the United States.
“I see pressure as a privilege because I kind of earned a spot to be in a position where you get the pressure,” she said. “Just reminding yourself that this is the game you practice every single day and just being proud that you get the pressure helps me.”
The wait for Detroit's inaugural season is actually proving to be one of the more unusual adjustments. At this point in previous years, Brändli would already have been on the ice starting her season in Sweden.
“Not having a team feels super weird, I have to admit,” she said. “But the more time I spend here in Switzerland, the more excited I get to finally get going to Detroit.”
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