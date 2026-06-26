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Anna Kjellbin Signed To A One-Year Deal With PWHL Hamilton

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C Benwell
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PWHL Hamilton today announced that defender Anna Kjellbin has been signed to a one-year contract for the team’s inaugural 2026-27 season. Kjellbin is the third player, following forwards Alexa Vasko and Kayla Vespa, to join PWHL Hamilton during the league’s Open Signing Period that allows all 12 teams to continue building their rosters in advance of the 2026-27 campaign.

Kjellbin spent the 2025-26 season with the Toronto Sceptres where she recorded a career-high four points (1G, 3A) in 30 games and has logged 55 career appearances (1G, 6A) in two seasons. She split her first season with Montréal in 2024-25 after being selected 35th overall in the 2024 PWHL Draft, then joined Toronto in a trade in March 2025. The two-time Olympian from Göteberg, Sweden, served as a captain at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games and an alternate captain in 2022, guiding the Swedish Women’s National Team to the bronze medal game in Milan.

The 32-year-old has represented her country in six IIHF Women’s World Championships and was first named captain for the 2023 tournament. Prior to joining the PWHL, Kjellbin played 15 seasons in Sweden, including a three-peat of the SDHL Championship with Lulea HF, and a back-to-back championship run with Linkoping HC.

PWHL Hamilton now has 13 players under contract for the upcoming season with Kjellbin joining fellow defenders Zoe Boyd, Riley Brengman, Nicole Gosling and Allyson Simpson. The forward group consists of Vasko and Vespa along with Emily Clark, Brianne Jenner, Peyton Hemp, Abby Hustler and Alina Müller, with goaltender Kayle Osborne rounding out the roster to date.

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