Anna Kjellbin Signed To A One-Year Deal With PWHL Hamilton

Kjellbin spent the 2025-26 season with the Toronto Sceptres where she recorded a career-high four points (1G, 3A) in 30 games and has logged 55 career appearances (1G, 6A) in two seasons. She split her first season with Montréal in 2024-25 after being selected 35th overall in the 2024 PWHL Draft, then joined Toronto in a trade in March 2025. The two-time Olympian from Göteberg, Sweden, served as a captain at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games and an alternate captain in 2022, guiding the Swedish Women’s National Team to the bronze medal game in Milan.