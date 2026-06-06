Anne Cherkowski Signs Two-Year Deal To Join PWHL San Jose

Anne Cherkowski is the newest member of PWHL San Jose.\n\nCherkowski signed a two-year contract with San Jose in Phase 2 of the PWHL\nexpansion player distribution process leaving the New York Sirens.\n\nThe 13th overall pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft, Cherkowski finished her rookie\nseason with nine points in 28 games for New York.\n\nA British Columbia product, Cherkowski has represented Canada at the Rivalry\nSeries, and the 23-year-old Clarkson alumni is a former Canadian U-18 national\nteam member. \n\nCherkowski joins netminder Corinne Schroeder and defender Rory Guilday who both\nsigned with PWHL San Jose on the opening day of the first expansion signing\nwindow.