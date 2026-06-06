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Anne Cherkowski Signs Two-Year Deal To Join PWHL San Jose

Ian Kennedy
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Anne Cherkowski joined PWHL San Jose as the third player in franchise history signing a two-year contract with the team.

Anne Cherkowski is the newest member of PWHL San Jose.

Cherkowski signed a two-year contract with San Jose in Phase 2 of the PWHL expansion player distribution process leaving the New York Sirens.

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The 13th overall pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft, Cherkowski finished her rookie season with nine points in 28 games for New York.

A British Columbia product, Cherkowski has represented Canada at the Rivalry Series, and the 23-year-old Clarkson alumni is a former Canadian U-18 national team member. 

Cherkowski joins netminder Corinne Schroeder and defender Rory Guilday who both signed with PWHL San Jose on the opening day of the first expansion signing window.

PWHL San JoseAnne CherkowskiNew York Sirens
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