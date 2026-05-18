As Cassie Hall's Pro Future Nears, Her Former Coach And Role Model Manon Rhéaume Is Now Building Her Hometown Team In Detroit

"Whether I'm playing for Detroit, or as a visiting team in Detroit, it's where I grew up. I grew up playing at Little Caesars Arena with Little Caesars, so I think just it would be almost a full circle moment to come back to that rink and play in front of all these fans, my family, friends. It would be a really special time, and I'm excited for when that would happen. I don't even know how to put it in the words."