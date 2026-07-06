As Costs For Flights Skyrocket, The PWHL’s Rapid Expansion Has Added Costs Ahead

According to the PWHL's CBA, "Team travel longer than six (6) hours or four hundred (400) miles shall be by air on regular commercial carriers in economy/coach class. A determination of whether a trip exceeds four hundred (400) miles shall be measured by the distance between the point of origin and destination. When traveling by air on commercial flights, Teams shall make reasonable efforts to fly without connecting flights, if available, and shall make reasonable efforts to ensure that all Player seats on such flights are aisle or window seats, if available. In the event that total travel time is less by ground transportation than air travel (e.g., due to connections or layovers), such Team travel may exceed six (6) hours or four hundred (400) miles by ground transportation with the agreement of a PWHLPA representative. For international travel (which shall not include travel between the United States and Canada), Players shall travel in business class. Where travel is by bus, Players shall not be required to carry equipment in the seating areas."