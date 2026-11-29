Russia is another burgeoning region for the league with Fanuza Kadirova, Anna Shokhina, Daria Gredzen, and potentially Maria Batalova headed to the league this season. Sweden has added Maja Nylen Persson, Sara Hjalmarsson, Jessica Adolfsson, Anna Kjellbin, and Lina Ljungblom. Czechia will add Olympian Tereza Pistekova to their cohort, which now includes 11 players in the PWHL. Daniela Pejsova is another Czech star who joined the PWHL after season one. Germany's best forward, Laura Kluge, came to the league following the inaugural season, and Celina Haider will come to camp in New York this season. Italian defender Nadia Mattivi is signed in Montreal, and forward Justine Reyes looks like a good bet to make San Jose, while Swiss goaltenders Andrea Brandli and Saskia Maurer will debut in the PWHL this season.