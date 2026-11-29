Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Nov 29, 2026 7:45 PMPublished Nov 29, 2026 7:45 PM
The PWHL's depth of talent continues to grow, and fewer and fewer players capable of competing at this level remain outside the league in European leagues each season.
When the PWHL dropped the puck on January 1, 2024, most of the world's top players were in the league. Most; not all. Others remained under contract elsewhere, or chose to see how the league fared before joining.
This season however, as the PWHL prepares to drop the puck on their fourth campaign, the league is closing in on bringing the best of the best to play best-on-best.
Not only has a group of key collegiate players, since the inaugural season, made their way into the PWHL including Caroline Harvey, Sarah Fillier, Haley Winn, Kristyna Kaltounkova, Gwyneth Philips, Laila Edwards, and many others, but more importantly for the league, the bulk of the world's top international players are now in the PWHL.
During the PWHL's inaugural season, many of the world's top non-North American players remained overseas. Since then, a steady stream of players from Finland, Czechia, Sweden, Germany, Russia and other nations have made their way to the league.
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It's a group that includes Finnish Olympians such as Ronja Savolainen, Michelle Karvinen, Petra Nieminen, Viivi Vainikka, Elisa Holopainen, Emmi Nuutinen, and Sini Karjalainen. Noora Tulus also spent a season in the league before returning to Europe.
Russia is another burgeoning region for the league with Fanuza Kadirova, Anna Shokhina, Daria Gredzen, and potentially Maria Batalova headed to the league this season. Sweden has added Maja Nylen Persson, Sara Hjalmarsson, Jessica Adolfsson, Anna Kjellbin, and Lina Ljungblom. Czechia will add Olympian Tereza Pistekova to their cohort, which now includes 11 players in the PWHL. Daniela Pejsova is another Czech star who joined the PWHL after season one. Germany's best forward, Laura Kluge, came to the league following the inaugural season, and Celina Haider will come to camp in New York this season. Italian defender Nadia Mattivi is signed in Montreal, and forward Justine Reyes looks like a good bet to make San Jose, while Swiss goaltenders Andrea Brandli and Saskia Maurer will debut in the PWHL this season.
Overall, the PWHL's international contingent continues to grow.
There's still a handful of PWHL capable players in Europe, but the top end is now in the league. And when it comes to the truly elite, the best are in the PWHL, or will be when their NCAA careers are over.
Looking at the global talent pool, the list of remaining players who could already be in the PWHL, that remain in leagues outside the NCAA and PWHL is shrinking.
From Czechia, that group is now down to Sara Cajanova, Michaela Pejzlova, and Klara Peslarova. Cajanova will likely come to the PWHL at some point, potentially next season. Switzerland features Lara Stalder, who is arguably the best forward outside of North America, as well as Lara Christen, Rahel Enzler, and Sinja Leeman. Stalder may never come to North America, as she's taken a central role in growing women's and girls' hockey in Switzerland.
Finnish legend Jenni Hiirikoski could be another that never gets to the PWHL, but no one could fault Hiirikoski, who is a lock for the Hockey Hall of Fame, for wanting to Finnish her career in Europe. Fellow defender Sanni Rantala could and should be in the PWHL, and it would not be surprising to see her join the league soon, while players like Jennina Nylund, Noora Tulus, Julia Liikala, Ida Kuoppala, Emmi Juusela, and Emilia Vesa remain overseas.
From Sweden, the group includes names, some of whom are younger and still developing, like Hannah Thuvik Mira Hallin, Sofie Lundin, Lova Blom, Elin Svensson, Hanna Olsson, Ebba Hedqvist, Ebba Svensson Traff, and Ida Boman.
There are others as well, like France's Estelle Duvin, although Duvin is expected to declare for the 2027 PWHL Draft
With each passing season, fewer players remain outside the PWHL, who are capable of playing in the league. The best players in the world are in the PWHL, and the depth of that talent pool is growing. Soon, it will overflow, and undoubtedly the PWHL will be ready with another round of expansion when that day comes.
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