Ashton Bell Named Inaugural Captain Of PWHL's Vancouver Goldeneyes

Ashton Bell will wear the "C" being named the inaugural captain of the PWHL's Vancouver Goldeneyes ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Bell, the team's first selection in the expansion draft, wasn't among the team's free agent signings in the exclusive window, but has since become a proud representative of Vancouver both on and off the ice.

From the team's jersey reveal, to name and logo announcements, Bell has been present and part of building a culture for her team and the league in the market. She'll be joined by defender Claire Thompson and forward Sarah Nurse as assistants.

“It was an honour to select this group to represent our team,” said Goldeneyes General Manager Cara Gardner Morey.

“Ashton will be the first captain in team history, and I can’t think of a better person to fill this role. She was our first selection in the expansion draft, and her leadership abilities were a big reason for this. She is a professional, one that leads by example while taking care of her teammates. Claire is one of the best captains I’ve worked with. She balances being fun and light-hearted with being a fierce competitor on the ice. Sarah is a fantastic player advocate. She is respected by staff and loved by her teammates. These three women represent Goldeneyes hockey, and I’m thrilled to have them lead our team in our inaugural season.”

Bell is entering her third season in the PWHL after spending the last two campaigns with the Ottawa Charge. She was an integral part of the Charge's run to the Walter Cup finals last season playing big minutes, blocking shots, and going head-to-head with top lines throughout.

Bell is an Olympic gold medalist and World Champion as a member of Team Canada.

She'll make her Vancouver Goldeneyes debut Friday night at a sold out Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver.

“We found out last night that the game is sold out, which is pretty incredible to have one of the biggest home openers ever in the PWHL," said Bell. "We’ve been waiting for this moment for a while now, and I think this group is just super excited to get out onto the ice to showcase what we’ve been working on, the group that we have and what Goldeneyes hockey is all about. We can’t wait for tonight."

Bell has experience as a captain serving as team captain for the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs in her senior season, being named a First Team All-American in the campaign. She was originally selected 8th overall by the Ottawa Charge in the inaugural 2023 PWHL Draft.