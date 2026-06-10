Assessing The Damage: How Bad Was It For Each Existing Team In Phase Two of PWHL Expansion?

For the longest time it looked like the Montreal Victoire were going to escape heavy damage in expansion. Then in the final hours the team lost Erin Ambrose and Hayley Scamurra on top of Nicole Gosling. There's simply no way Montreal, picking 12th in the draft, will be able to recoup that trio through the draft alone. They can get one defender back in that range, but not one who can immediately replace their lost stars. They'll need to protect Kati Tabin to avoid complete decimation of their blueline, but they took a heavy blow.