At Least One Leadership Piece Staying In Seattle As Alex Carpenter Becomes First Protected Player

Carpenter also led by example, often being among the first on the ice at practice and the last off the ice as well. Her work ethic was referenced by coaches and teammates alike throughout her career, and this season was no exception. “It’s just fun,” Carpenter said. “There’s not too much behind it. It’s been something that’s fun for me for a long time now. Especially being able to come here and play in front of so many fans at Climate Pledge. That doesn’t get old.”