Audrey-Anne Veillette Continues Her Circlular Journey

"We need to see an explosive, aggressive, fast Audrey-Anne, in both offensive and defensive transitions. Often it's a matter of reaction time. She will get back defensively, but there’s a brief moment before she takes off. She needs to takes off faster. We need to feel that she’s quick and explosive. Yes, we want to see her offensive game at the college level, but that’s not what will get her to the next level. She needs to be highly effective defensively, very good along the boards, clearing the puck from the zone—things expected from a fourth-line player in the PWHL, not from a top line college player. She’s often been assessed over the past few years, and now she needs to be more instinctive. That’s what we discussed together."