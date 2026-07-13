Before PWHL San Jose, Mckenna Van Gelder Is Paying Forward the Game That Shaped Her

"When you coach younger players, they don’t think the game in a developed way like you do. I have to find a way to communicate to them effectively and say it in a way they are going to understand,” Van Gelder said. "It brings you back to the foundations of things. It reminds me of stuff that maybe you forget as you develop, and it also helps me communicate with my teammates because not everyone responds the same way. Working with younger kids and having to find different ways to communicate with each kid has also helped me communicate effectively to all my different teammates in my room.”