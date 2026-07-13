Before PWHL San Jose, Mckenna Van Gelder Is Paying Forward the Game That Shaped Her

Before beginning her rookie season with PWHL San Jose, Mckenna Van Gelder is back at the Maple Leafs Hockey School where she once skated as a camper, giving back to the game while preparing for hockey's biggest stage.
When Mckenna Van Gelder steps onto the ice this summer, she's wearing a coach's whistle instead of a PWHL jersey.
In a few months, the PWHL San Jose draft pick will begin her professional career as one of the league's newest forwards. For now, though, she's back where her own love of hockey first took off, coaching young players at Maple Leafs Hockey School.
It's a fitting full-circle moment.
Years before becoming one of Cornell's most dependable forwards and hearing her name called in the 2026 PWHL Draft, Van Gelder was one of the campers lacing up her skates at the very same program.
"I was a player in the Maple Leafs Hockey School myself," Van Gelder told The Hockey News. "That was just a really cool thing to keep a young kid involved in the sport and keep growing with the sport. You got to meet all these amazing hockey players, and at the time it was mostly male athletes but they also brought in female role models as well. That was a really cool experience to have."
Like many Canadian players of her generation, Van Gelder's hockey career began on boys teams before girls hockey became the obvious fit.
She played boys hockey until she was around eight years old before trying out for the Etobicoke Dolphins. She immediately found what she had been looking for.
The atmosphere, the teammates and the organization made such an impression that she never left, spending her entire minor hockey career with the Dolphins from novice through junior hockey.
Her talent quickly became evident.
Van Gelder committed to Cornell early, before NCAA recruiting rules changed. Although many young players see their priorities shift over the years, Cornell only became a better fit the closer she got to campus.
By the time she graduated, she had developed into one of the ECAC's most reliable two-way forwards and a player ready to make the jump to the professional game.
"Cornell developed me into the player I am today," she said. "I can thank them a lot for the success I've had, and I think that's a huge part of why I'm able to play in the PWHL next year."
Before that next chapter begins, however, Van Gelder has made it a priority to give back to the game that gave her so much.
She's coached at Maple Leafs Hockey School every summer since her freshman year at Cornell after being invited back by organizers who remembered her as a camper and through her involvement with MLSE youth programs.
She accepted the opportunity because she wanted to give back. She keeps coming back because she genuinely loves it.
Whether she's working with novice players or this year's peewee group, Van Gelder enjoys watching confidence grow over the course of the week. One of the campers' favorite drills, affectionately called "Team Canada," starts as a simple passing exercise before evolving into a competitive one-on-one battle, giving kids a chance to sharpen their skills while having fun.
The biggest lesson, though, hasn't been for the players.
It's been for the coach.
"When you coach younger players, they don’t think the game in a developed way like you do. I have to find a way to communicate to them effectively and say it in a way they are going to understand,” Van Gelder said. "It brings you back to the foundations of things. It reminds me of stuff that maybe you forget as you develop, and it also helps me communicate with my teammates because not everyone responds the same way. Working with younger kids and having to find different ways to communicate with each kid has also helped me communicate effectively to all my different teammates in my room.”
That growth in communication could prove valuable as Van Gelder joins an expansion franchise where chemistry and culture will be built from scratch.
She's already preparing herself physically for the transition to the professional game.
This offseason has centered around getting stronger in the gym as the PWHL continues to become a more physical league each season. On the ice, her focus has been on improving her skating, believing speed remains the foundation of every player's game no matter what level they reach.
She's even looking forward to the increased physicality.
After dealing with inconsistent standards for body contact throughout her NCAA career, Van Gelder likes the idea of playing in a league where she knows exactly what style of game to expect every night.
Just as exciting as summer camp is finally making the move west.
Despite never having visited California before being drafted, she already knows San Jose will suit her just fine.
"I've never been to California," she said with a laugh. "But I love the sun. I love warm weather. I couldn't be happier to be in San Jose."
She'll also arrive knowing a few familiar faces.
Van Gelder previously played with fellow San Jose draftee Reichen Kirchmaier and the two have also coached together at Maple Leafs Hockey School. She spent time at Cornell alongside fellow draft pick Rory Guilday, giving her instant connections as the expansion team comes together for the first time.
More than anything, she's excited about the type of culture she believes the organization is building.
"I'm super excited to get down there because just looking at the team we have so far; the players invited to camp, the players that have been drafted and the players already on the roster, it just sounds like a great group of girls," Van Gelder said. “I’m really excited to meet everyone. It’s going to be a great culture and a very hardworking group which I’m excited for.”
Her message to PWHL San Jose fans ready to see the Bay’s newest team hit the ice?
"One thing I'd tell the fans is just bring the energy. San Jose sports fans are unreal, from what I’ve seen so far. Bring the energy to every single game that we play and we’ll give it right back to them.”
For now, Van Gelder is helping young players discover the same joy she found at their age, teaching the fundamentals and encouraging the next generation of girls dreaming about playing professionally one day.
Soon enough, she'll become one of the players those campers look up to, living proof that one week at hockey camp can be the beginning of something much bigger.