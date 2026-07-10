Before PWHL San Jose, There Was the Rivalry Series

On the American side, Edwards gave Bay Area fans an early glimpse of the dynamic offensive ability that would soon make her one of the most exciting young players in women's hockey. She recorded an assist in the Rivalry Series victory before putting together a spectacular season at Wisconsin, finishing with 35 goals and 36 assists for 71 points. She followed that by recording four points for Team USA at the 2025 World Championship, cementing her status as one of the game's rising stars.