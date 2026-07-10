Before PWHL San Jose, There Was the Rivalry Series

Before they were teammates, PWHL San Jose players faced off in San Jose as part of the Rivalry Series between Canada and the United States.
When the United States and Canada met at Tech CU Arena on Nov. 6, 2024, the game was billed as another chapter in the Rivalry Series.
In hindsight, it also served as an early introduction to several people who would eventually become central figures in PWHL San Jose.
Long before the expansion franchise would its first game at SAP Center, current head coach Troy Ryan was behind Canada's bench in San Jose, while future San Jose players Kristin O'Neill, Laila Edwards and Rory Guilday skated in front of Bay Area fans. Goaltender Corinne Schroeder also made the trip as part of Canada's Rivalry Series roster, although she did not dress for the opener.
Nearly two years later, those connections have taken on new significance.
Ryan's appearance in San Jose now feels especially fitting. Already one of the most accomplished coaches in women's hockey, he was leading Canada through another Rivalry Series before later becoming the first head coach in PWHL San Jose history. His appointment also reunited him with players he had coached extensively on the international stage, most notably O'Neill, while bringing in others he had watched develop through years of international competition.
O'Neill represented Canada in the 7-2 loss to the United States, continuing a longstanding relationship with Ryan through Hockey Canada. Since then, she has remained one of Canada's most reliable forwards, helping the Montreal Victoire reach the PWHL playoffs before contributing five points (two goals, three assists) during Canada's gold-medal run at the 2025 IIHF Women's World Championship. Her combination of leadership and championship experience made her a natural building block for San Jose's inaugural roster.
On the American side, Edwards gave Bay Area fans an early glimpse of the dynamic offensive ability that would soon make her one of the most exciting young players in women's hockey. She recorded an assist in the Rivalry Series victory before putting together a spectacular season at Wisconsin, finishing with 35 goals and 36 assists for 71 points. She followed that by recording four points for Team USA at the 2025 World Championship, cementing her status as one of the game's rising stars.
Guilday also suited up for the United States that night, bringing the calm, reliable defensive presence that became her trademark throughout her collegiate career at Cornell. She finished her final NCAA season with five goals and four assists before beginning her professional career with PWHL Ottawa as a dependable blue liner.
Schroeder's connection to the game came behind the scenes. While she didn't play in the Nov. 6 contest, she was part of Canada's Rivalry Series roster during the San Jose stop. Since then, she has continued to establish herself as one of the PWHL's top goaltenders, posting a .919 save percentage, a 2.43 goals-against average and a 10-8-2 record with the New York Sirens before joining the expansion franchise.
The Rivalry Series has long showcased the best players in the world. For fans in San Jose, however, that November night became something more.
Without anyone realizing it at the time, the game offered an early look at the future of professional women's hockey in the Bay Area. A future head coach stood behind one bench. Future franchise players lined up on opposite sides of the ice. Even a future goaltender who would eventually join the organization was part of the Canadian delegation.
When PWHL San Jose takes the ice at SAP Center, the organization will be writing new history. But for Ryan, O'Neill, Edwards, Guilday and Schroeder, their connection to the city dates back to an international rivalry that visited San Jose before the PWHL ever did.