Behind The Scenes Saga Results In Hilary Knight Heading To Detroit

According to The Associated Press, Knight's move to Detroit will be a sign and trade for Las Vegas' first round pick. To complete this, the PWHL would either have need change their own rules to resolve the situation as PWHL draft picks are not eligible to be traded until June 16, or Knight will remain the property of Las Vegas until the 16th when picks can be traded. It is likely Vegas will need to retain Knight, officially, until June 16, as PWHL expansion rules state teams must have five players under contract at the end of Phase Two, which Las Vegas would not have without Knight.