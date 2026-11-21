Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Nov 21, 2026 11:53 AMPublished Nov 21, 2026 11:53 AM
Bench Logic is a regular column on coaching in the PWHL, exploring the decisions and behind-the-scenes work that shape how teams prepare, compete and develop. Through conversations with coaches across the league, the series gives readers a closer look at the view from behind the bench.
For PWHL coaches, integrating new players involves more than finding a spot in the lineup. It's a process of identifying strengths, building trust and balancing development with the pressure to win.
Every PWHL training camp brings a new collection of players hoping to establish themselves at the professional level. With expansion continuing to create opportunities across the league, coaches are working with changing rosters, incoming draft picks as well as players arriving from different leagues and development systems.
But integrating those players involves more than deciding who makes the opening-night roster. Coaches must determine where newcomers fit, how much responsibility they're ready to handle and how quickly they can adapt to the professional game.
For New York Sirens head coach Greg Fargo, that process begins well before players arrive at training camp.
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"I think the first thing is understanding the players that you're acquiring and really getting to know their game," Fargo said. "We really try and understand where their strengths lie, what we can do as coaches to set them up for success early on."
That preparation includes identifying potential roles and combinations, even before coaches have had an opportunity to see their new players alongside the rest of the roster.
Minnesota Frost coach Ken Klee said that he watches as much video as he can on incoming players to get familiar with their games. "We've watched Viivi Vainikka [in the World Championship] and really like what we've seen. Obviously, someone like Sara Swiderski, we made her our first-round pick for a reason. We think we know what we're getting with her, which is a very important player for us."
Fargo pointed to incoming players such as Sirens' first-round draft pick Emma Peschel and Finnish forward Elisa Holopainen as examples of players whose abilities might have already hinted at places for them in New York's lineup.
"I think you have some ideas on where you want to pencil them in and who they'd look good with, and we'll certainly be able to try some of that throughout camp and our exhibition games," he said. "But I think there's a lot of different ways that we could put that puzzle together."
Earning the Coach's Trust
For Seattle Torrent head coach Christine Bumstead, there is an important distinction between welcoming new players into the organization and giving them opportunities on the ice.
"I think our team culture is like there's a big emphasis on inclusivity," Bumstead said. "So bringing them into the fold and all of that stuff, integrating them, that just comes naturally through our culture and that's a big focus for us."
But when it comes to earning a place in the lineup, her expectations are straightforward.
"The biggest thing for us is compete. We want those new players coming into training camp to come in prepared and ready to compete for those spots and begin to play the Torrent way, and that's how they're going to gain trust with us overall. And then with that trust comes more opportunity."
A player may arrive with an impressive collegiate resumé or international experience, but must still demonstrate that her game translates to the demands of the PWHL.
Klee added, "Every player wants ice time, obviously. We try to balance that with keeping realistic expectations for players that are brand new to the league."
With Minnesota, Klee has a reputation for developing players quickly, putting them in positions to succeed. He paired rookie Kendall Cooper with Lee Stecklein to create a mentorship dynamic, and Cooper progressed quickly. Mae Batherson, Katy Knoll, and Abby Hustler are also players that he provided with opportunities that allowed them to become desirable targets for expansion teams Las Vegas and Hamilton.
Not Every Rookie Develops at the Same Pace
Even among players who arrive with considerable talent, the adjustment to professional hockey isn't necessarily the same.
Fargo believes coaches have to recognize that different players require different approaches.
"Some players are able to come in right away and make an impact that helps shape the team early on in their first season," he said. "And for others it's a little bit more of a marathon, where you can see where a player may be able to make an impact over the course of time and you invest a little bit more in terms of their development on a day-to-day basis."
A Process That Continues Beyond Camp
The work of integrating newcomers doesn't end when the final roster is announced.
Roles change as coaches learn more about their players, combinations evolve and athletes demonstrate that they're ready for additional responsibilities.
"We watch them closely, and gauge how much they can handle," is how Klee put it.
For coaches, the objective is not simply to identify which rookies are talented enough to play in the PWHL. It's to determine how to put that talent to work, how to help each player grow and to be ready when a player is primed to take the next step.
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