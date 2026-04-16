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Boston Continues To Chase Down First As Eldridge Leads Fleet Over Frost

Ian Kennedy
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The Boston Fleet continued to chase down first overall in the final days of the 2025-26 season pulling within a single point of Montreal after beating the Minnesota Fleet on Wednesday.

The Boston Fleet, paced by their late season acquisition Jessie Eldridge edged the Minnesota Frost 3-2.

In the opening period, Eldridge scored her first of the game on a one-timer from Alina Muller to get Boston on the board. She doubled the score on the power play in the second burying a rebound for her 12th of the season, a new career best.

Four minutes into the third period, Kendall Cooper found the back of the net beating Aerin Frankel through a screen to cut the lead in half, but just over two minutes later, Alina Muller answered back off a rebound to make it 3-1 for Boston.

With time winding down, Britta Curl-Salemme scored with extra attacker, but it's as close as the Frost could come as the Fleet held on for the win.

The three-point regulation win moved Boston back within a single point of first overall behind the Montreal Victoire. Both teams have three games remaining in their schedule including a final match up between each other on April 17.

“It was a good win for us," said Boston head coach Kris Sparre. "The start of the game wasn't the way we typically like to start a hockey game. I think it took us a little bit to find our legs. We ended up finding our rhythm in the second period and I thought it started with our physicality. We were able to complete a few more plays and carry that into the third. I like the way we finished the game.”

Alina Muller
Jessie EldridgeBoston FleetMinnesota FrostKendall CooperBritta Curl-SalemmeAlina Muller
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