Boston Fleet Acquire Forward Ella Huber And Pick In Trade With PWHL Detroit

Ella Huber rejoins the Boston Fleet after signing a one-year contract with PWHL Detroit.
The PWHL announced on Tuesday that the Boston Fleet has acquired forward Ella Huber and the 27th overall draft pick from PWHL Detroit in exchange for Boston's second-round draft pick (22nd overall) and third-round draft pick (34th overall).
Huber, who had signed a one-year contract with Detroit in Phase 4 of expansion, was drafted 10th overall by the Fleet in the 2025 PWHL Draft and went on to score six points in 30 regular-season games and two more in the team's four postseason games.
The PWHL roster freeze, which was implemented as part of the league’s Expansion Player Distribution Process, lifted this morning at 9 a.m. ET.