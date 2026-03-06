Boston Fleet And Team USA Champions Celebrate Olympic Gold

Professional Women’s Hockey League Boston Fleet and Team USA Gold Medalists, Aerin Frankel, Haley Winn, and Megan Keller, joined Team USA’s Jack Hughes and Auston Matthews for a ceremonial puck drop on Wednesday.
The women's and men’s Team USA ice hockey teams took home gold at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, with both games ending in a golden goal coming in overtime against Team Canada.
Notably, Megan Keller and Jack Hughes were the two goal scorers for their respective teams.
Both Jack and Megan appeared on Saturday Night Live that week.
The five Team USA Gold Medal Olympians gathered ahead of the Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils game.
The entire Boston Fleet team was at the Prudential Center to watch the Devils battle the Toronto Maple Leafs through three periods, overtime, and eventually win in a shootout.
The following night, the Fleet then took on the New York Sirens at the Prudential Center.
A 1-0 win for Boston tied them for first in the PWHL with the Montreal Victoire.
The lone goal came from rookie Ella Huber, her second of the season.
Aerin Frankel stopped 23 of the 23 shots she faced, while Kayle Osborne saved 21 of the 22 shots she faced.
Frankel earned her fourth shutout of the season, tying her with Montreal’s Ann-Renee Desbiens.
The Fleet will now head to Vancouver to take on the Goldeneyes on March 10. The puck will drop at 10 pm ET.