Boston Fleet Announce Coaching Staff Additions

The Boston Fleet have announced that, alongside new Head Coach Kris Sparre, three additional coaches will be joining the team. Jordan LaVallée-Smotherman, Derek Whitmore, and Olympian Kacey Bellamy will be added to the Fleet’s coaching staff ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The three will join as Assistant Coach, Player Development Coach, and Player Development Consultant, respectively.

They’ll work alongside several returning staff members, including Stefanie McKeough (Assistant Coach), Lenny Mosca (Goaltending Coach), and Shawn Roche (Video Coach).

The newest assistant coach, LaVallée-Smotherman, served as Head Coach of HC Innsbruck in Austria last season. He was selected in the fourth round of the NHL Draft as a player and transitioned to coaching after retiring following the 2021-22 season.

“I am thrilled to join the Boston Fleet,” said LaVallée-Smotherman. “Heading into the rink every day with such amazing staff and having the chance to work with some of the best athletes in the world is an opportunity I am beyond grateful for. I’m excited to bring my passion, energy, and hockey knowledge to this team and help us achieve great things this season.”

Next is Derek Whitmore, the Fleet’s newest Player Development Coach. Whitmore spent the past few seasons running Whitmore Hockey Development in Maine. Prior to that, he worked as an assistant coach for the USHL’s Chicago Steel. Whitmore played most of his career in the AHL, appearing in 369 games.

“I am really excited to be a part of the PWHL and a great organization like the Boston Fleet,” said Whitmore. “Having an opportunity to work with the best players in the world is something I am extremely grateful for. I think Danielle (Marmer) and Kris (Sparre) are elite people and great at what they do. To be able to work with them and the players is such an amazing opportunity. I cannot wait to get things going with this team.”

The final addition is former U.S. National Women’s Team defender Kacey Bellamy. Bellamy is a three-time Olympic medalist and a nine-time IIHF Women’s World Championship medalist. She previously played with the Boston Pride from 2015 to 2017 and now joins the Fleet as a Player Development Consultant.

Head Coach Kris Sparre spoke about the value Bellamy brings to the organization:

“Kacey’s playing résumé speaks volumes,” said Sparre. “Her energy and passion for the game will have a contagious impact on our team. Having competed on the biggest stages, including the Olympics, she’s going to be an incredible resource for our players—especially in an Olympic year.”

Bellamy echoed that sentiment:

“I’m very excited to join the Boston Fleet and continue giving back to the game in a different way,” said Bellamy. “The energy around the PWHL is inspiring, and being able to contribute to its growth here in Boston makes this role meaningful.”

Bellamy is already familiar with several players on the Fleet, having played alongside Megan Keller and Hannah Brandt. She also played with Amanda Pelkey, who retired from the PWHL as a member of the Boston Fleet on September 2.

The Boston Fleet will kick off their season on November 23 at the Tsongas Center, facing the Montreal Victoire, where there will be several new faces behind the bench.