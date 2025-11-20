Boston Fleet Announce Their 2025-26 Roster

The Boston Fleet announced their 26-player roster for the 2025-26 season. The roster includes 14 returning players and 12 new players.

The team announced on November 20th that they would be signing 2025 PWHL Draft picks Olivia Mobley, Abby Newhook, Riley Brengman, and goaltender Amanda Thiele (6th round) to one-year Standard Player Agreements.

They also announced that three players would be signed to Reserve Player contracts: Loren Gabel, Mia Biotti, and Olivia Zafuto.

The complete 2025-26 Boston Fleet Roster:

Forwards (13):

Hannah Brandt*

Ella Huber

Laura Kluge

Shay Maloney*

Olivia Mobley

Alina Müller*

Abby Newhook

Jamie Lee Rattray*

Jill Saulnier*

Theresa Schafzahl*

Liz Schepers

Sophie Shirley*

Susanna Tapani*

Defenders (7):

Zoe Boyd

Riley Brengman

Hadley Hartmetz*

Megan Keller*

Rylind MacKinnon

Daniela Pejšová*

Haley Winn

Goaltenders (3):

Aerin Frankel*

Abbey Levy

Amanda Thiele

Reserves (3):

Mia Biotti

Loren Gabel*

Olivia Zafuto*

*representing a returning player.

In addition to the 12 new players on the roster, several other changes have been made to the Boston Fleet team since last season. For starters, the team will be playing under new head coach Kris Sparre.

Sparre spoke with the media on the first day of training camp about the approach he plans to take in his rookie season.

"We want to embody the city that we're in, Boston, which is a tough, gritty style of play, really, through all professional sports," Sparre said. "Not only that, I think the players feel that they want to be a tough team to play against as well, so when we're aligned like that it's a good thing."

The team also announced that Megan Keller will be the next captain, following Hilary Knight's departure.

In a team statement, Keller shared her feelings about the new title.

“This is a huge honor,” said Keller. “It’s so special to be a part of this team and especially this leadership group. It’s an important task at hand, and I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity ahead.”

Now that the Boston Fleet has a complete roster, a new captain, and a new head coach, they are ready for the puck to drop on the 2025-26 season.

Their first game will be on November 23rd, just three days away, when they will take on the Montreal Victoire at home. The puck will drop at 1 pm ET as the 2025-26 PWHL season begins.