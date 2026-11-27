The Boston Fleet are the first team to reach the league's 24-player roster limit after cutting five players from their camp roster. It doesn't mean Boston is done, as they can still sign from outside their camp, but it's also a significant step ahead of the season opener on December 5.

The PWHL's Boston Fleet are the first team to get their roster down to 24 players. Boston announced the release of Luisa Welcke, Olivia Zafuto, Lindsay Reed, Natalie Stott, and Sarah Marchand. The Fleet still have five unsigned players in Abby Hornung, Vivian Hinch, Jaden Bogden, Maeve Kelly, and Jenna Goodwin, meaning they could alter their roster by adding players from outside their initial camp. But Boston is also at the 24 player limit teams must reach prior to the start of the season on December 5. Looking At Boston's Forward Group Boston has a largely veteran roster up front. They return 11 forwards who played in the PWHL last season, as well as Jenna Goodwin who played professionally in Sweden with Frolunda. The lone rookie coming straight from college who remains at forward is Northeastern alumni Jaden Bogden. Related stories Jill Saulnier discusses building culture and unity among the Boston Fleet - PWHL More Videos Susanna Tapani is Boston's top scoring returnee up front and will be counted upon heavily to drive their offense after the team lost Alina Muller, Jamie Lee Rattray, Jessie Eldridge and Hannah Brandt in the offseason. LW C RW Ella Huber Susanna Tapani Abby Newhook Jill Saulnier Shay Maloney Olivia Mobley Loren Gabel Liz Schepers Sophie Shirley Laura Kluge Taylor House Jaden Bogden Jenna Goodwin Looking At Boston's Blueline And Crease Nobody questions Boston's top pairing of Megan Keller and Haley Winn, nor their starting goaltender Aerin Frankel. It's an elite group. Boston's blueline will have five new faces if they begin with their remaining camp roster, headlined by their top draft pick Grace Dwyer, and the team's biggest offseason signing Amanda Boulier. Boston lost Riley Brengman, Daniela Pejsova, Hadley Hartmetz, Zoe Boyd, Mia Biotti, and Noemi Neubauerova who all spent time on their blueline last season. LD RD G Megan Keller Haley Winn Aerin Frankel Grace Dwyer Amanda Boulier Amanda Thiele Rylind MacKinnon Leah Stecker Abby Hornung Vivian Hinch Maeve Kelly