PWHL
Boston Fleet in preseason action
Nov 27, 2026 10:20 PM
The Boston Fleet are the first team to reach the league's 24-player roster limit after cutting five players from their camp roster. It doesn't mean Boston is done, as they can still sign from outside their camp, but it's also a significant step ahead of the season opener on December 5.
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