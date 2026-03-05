Bright Lights Welcome Boston Fleet Captain Megan Keller On The Ice And Screen

Boston Fleet captain Megan Keller scored the golden goal, then lit up the screen again on Saturday Night Live. She’s become one of the game’s biggest stars both on and off the ice.
Boston Fleet captain Megan Keller appeared on Saturday Night Live with Team USA captain Hilary Knight and NHL players Jack and Luke Hughes.
After playing for the Fleet against the Ottawa Charge on Saturday afternoon, Keller boarded a private jet later that day and flew directly to New York, arriving in time for the Saturday Night Live broadcast that evening.
“It's like a dream on my bucket list, and so I'm not sure how it actually came about, but it's pretty cool to get to experience it with Hilary,” Keller said. “We played in Ottawa, flew out right after, and by 8 pm, we were doing dress rehearsal. So it was a pretty hectic day.”
All four USA Hockey players wore their medals during Connor Storrie’s opening monologue. For Keller, arriving stood out most. She was taken to meet Storrie right after putting her suitcase down.
“He's amazing. What he was able to do. [He] basically did the show twice; they do the full dress rehearsal, and then they do the full performance. What he has to remember is wild. So it was pretty amazing to watch.”
Storrie gained recognition after starring in Heated Rivalry, an HBO television series centered on a queer hockey romance.
In his monologue, Storrie joked with the athletes, asked to try on their medals, and laughed with Keller, Knight, and the Hughes brothers.
At night’s end, the players returned to the stage, Keller in her Fleet jersey and Knight in her Torrent jersey. Keller described deciding to wear the PWHL jerseys.
“We were wearing our USA and the monolog, and what perfect time to throw on the P-dub jersey,” Keller said. “Hopefully, a lot of people are watching that are wondering now what the P-dub is, and maybe we got some new fans.”
The two also brought PWHL [or P-dub] jerseys for Storrie and his castmate Hudson Williams. The four were photographed in their jerseys, highlighting the history they were making in hockey.
Reflecting on the whirlwind week of playing a game and quickly appearing on SNL, Keller was asked if she had slept at all in the past few days, to which she responded, “Not much, but that's all right, it's all fun things. [I’m] running on adrenaline.”