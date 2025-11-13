Boston Fleet Set for Three Showcase Games On The PWHL Takeover Tour As Camp Continues

The PWHL has unveiled the locations for the 2025-26 Takeover Tour, with the Boston Fleet scheduled to compete in three games across three different cities.

This season’s tour will feature 16 games in 11 locations, including seven new stops: Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Halifax, Hamilton, Washington, D.C., and Winnipeg. The league will also return to Denver, Detroit, Edmonton, and Québec City.

Fleet Takeover Tour Schedule:

Saturday, January 3: Boston vs. Vancouver — Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Sunday, January 11: Boston vs. Ottawa — Scotiabank Centre, Halifax

Tuesday, April 7: Boston vs. Vancouver — Rogers Place, Edmonton

While each matchup promises excitement, one game in particular will hold special meaning for the Fleet. The January 11 game against Ottawa in Halifax marks a homecoming for forward Jill Saulnier, a Halifax native and 2022 Olympic gold medalist.

Nova Scotia will host two PWHL games this season, beginning with a Montreal–Toronto matchup on December 17.

“We are so excited to welcome the PWHL to the Scotiabank Centre,” said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston in a video announcement.

The league’s continued expansion remains a clear focus. Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations, discussed the league’s growth during a recent presentation to the Ottawa City Council.

“We are going to expand at least two to four teams next year,” Scheer said. “We are in growth mode. This league is exploding.”

The Fleet opened their 2025-26 training camp today, featuring several changes from last season’s roster.

Boston Fleet Training Camp Roster

Boston already made two cuts from their training camp roster releasing forward Julia Nearis and defender Julia Shaunessy. Here's who remains:

Forwards (16): Chloé Aurard-Bushee, Kelly Babstock (Camp Invite), Hannah Brandt, Loren Gabel, Ella Huber (2025 Draft Pick), Laura Kluge, Shay Maloney, Olivia Mobley (2025 Draft Pick), Alina Müller, Abby Newhook (2025 Draft Pick), Jamie Lee Rattray, Jill Saulnier, Theresa Schafzahl, Liz Schepers, Sophie Shirley, Susanna Tapani

Defenders (10): Mia Biotti (Camp Invite), Zoe Boyd, Riley Brengman (2025 Draft Pick), Hadley Hartmetz, Megan Keller, Rylind MacKinnon, Olivia Muhn (Camp Invite), Daniela Pejšová,, Haley Winn (2025 Draft Pick), Olivia Zafuto (Camp Invite)

Goaltenders (4): Aerin Frankel, Abigail Levy, Kaitlyn Ross (Camp Invite), Amanda Thiele (2025 Draft Pick)

The Fleet have yet to name a captain for the upcoming season. Top candidates include Megan Keller, Jamie Lee Rattray, and Alina Müller.

With just days remaining until opening night, the Fleet are gearing up to take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Tsongas Center to begin their 2025-26 campaign.