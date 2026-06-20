Boston Fleet Sign Defender Amanda Boulier And Forward Taylor House

The Boston Fleet have signed defender Amanda Boulier to a two-year contract and forward Taylor House to a one-year contract.
The Boston Fleet have announced two new additions to its roster, as defender Amanda Boulier and Taylor House have signed two-year contracts, respectively.
Boulier recorded three assists in 30 regular-season games with Montreal this past season and has recorded two goals and 16 assists across 78 career PWHL games, which includes the inaugural season with Ottawa.
House, in her second season with the Ottawa Charge, played in 29 regular-season games for the team and all eight of Ottawa's postseason games. In that time, House added 30 hits during the regular season and 14 more in the playoffs.
Of note, the two now return to Boston, where both played for the PHF's Boston Pride, Boulier during a championship season in 2020-21 and House during the 2022-23 season.
The Fleet roster is now up to 16 players signed for the upcoming season:
Forwards: Loren Gabel, Ella Huber, Laura Kluge, Shay Maloney, Olivia Mobley, Jill Saulnier, Liz Schepers, Sophie Shirley and Susanna Tapani
Defenders: Boulier Rylind MacKinnon, Megan Keller and Haley Winn