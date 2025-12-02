Boston Fleet To Announce First Game At TD Garden On April 11

The Boston Fleet are the only PWHL team from the league's original six not to have played in their market's NHL arena. That will change April 11 as the Fleet will announce Tuesday that the PWHL will be coming to TD Garden.

TD Garden has brought the NCAA women's hockey Beanpot to the big stage the past few seasons, and this time it will be the Fleet's turn as they'll play a double header with the NHL's Boston Bruins that day in downtown Boston.

The 17,850 seat Garden, previously known as the FleetCenter, will host a 7pm puck drop between the Fleet and Montreal Victoire on April 11.

It was one of the only still to be announced dates on the PWHL schedule, which many believed meant the Fleet would finally be visiting Boston's biggest arena.

This season the Fleet are splitting their time between Lowell's Tsongas Center, which remains their primary venue, as well as playing a handful of games at Boston's Agganis Arena.

News of the Fleet's game at TD Garden began circulating on December 1 when season ticket holders saw their April 11 tickets change to show TD Garden as the venue and the attached 7pm puck drop.

The Fleet will hold a press conference on December 2 following a 10am announcement involving captain Megan Keller, assistant captain Alina Muller, head coach Kris Sparre, and general manager Danielle Marmer.