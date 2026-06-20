Boston Signs Big Blueliner Rylind MacKinnon To One-Year Extension

The Boston Fleet are bringing back big blueliner Rylind MacKinnon. The physical defender will enter her second season with the Fleet on a one-year deal.
The Boston Fleet have signed defender Rylind MacKinnon to a one-year contract bringing back the 5-foot-10 defender.
Last season was MacKinnon's first with the Fleet, whhere she recorded one assist in 28 appearances, and also played in three games.
According to the Fleet MacKinnon added "grit and physicality to the team’s blue line."
The 26-year-old British Columbia product signed as a free agent with the Toronto Sceptres after going unselected in the 2024 PWHL Draft playing 22 games for the Sceptres as a rookie.
Collegiately, MacKinnon was the University of British Columbia's all-time leading scorer by a defender.
Boston now has 13 players signed including MacKinnon, Loren Gabel, Ella Huber, Laura Kluge, Shay Maloney, Olivia Mobley, Jill Saulnier, Liz Schepers, Sophie Shirley Susanna Tapani Amanda Thiele, Megan Keller, Haley Winn, and Aerin Frankel.
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