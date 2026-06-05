Brianne Jenner Heads Home As PWHL Hamilton's Historic First Signing

PWHL Hamilton inked Ottawa Charge captain Brianne Jenner as the team's historic first signing bringing Jenner home, and beginning the roster building for the league's newest Canadian team.
PWHL Hamilton has made their historic first signing adding now former Ottawa Charge captain Brianne Jenner to a three-year PWHL contract.
Jenner makes history as the first-ever player to sign with PWHL Hamilton with a contract through 2028-29. The Oakville, Ontario product who played in the Stoney Creek and St. Catherines minor hockey organizations growing up returns to her home centre to continue her playing career.
Jenner's signing was not Hamilton's Expansion Franchise Offer (EFO). Hamilton still has an EFO to sign to secure another player.
The 35-year-old leaves Ottawa as the organization's all-time leading scorer with 61 points in 82 career games.