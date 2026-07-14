Brooke Bryant's Homecoming Is A Milestone For California Hockey

"It still doesn't feel real to me, saying that I'm going to be playing professional hockey in California and not only California, but in Northern California, where I'm from," Bryant said. "I grew up there. The first girls team I played on was in San Jose. It's crazy. Just to be able to experience that made me want to try and come to San Jose. Not only for myself, but for my family. There are so many people who haven't even been able to see me play. It's just so special to go back home and see how much everything has grown and to be able to be there playing. It doesn’t feel real yet"