Brooke Bryant's Homecoming Is A Milestone For California Hockey

From the Jr. Sharks to PWHL San Jose, Brooke Bryant is ready to come home to the rink that raised her and bring professional woman's hockey to the Bay Area.
The path to the PWHL usually doesn't begin in California.
For decades, the state's top girls' hockey players often left home in search of better competition, stronger development programs and a clearer route to the highest levels of the sport.
Brooke Bryant never did.
The Stockton native built her game in Northern California, skating for the Jr. Sharks while continuing to develop in Stockton before moving on to college hockey and eventually the professional ranks. Now, she's returning home as the first California-born player to reach the PWHL, signing with PWHL San Jose in a move that feels as meaningful for the region's hockey community as it does for Bryant herself.
"It still doesn't feel real to me, saying that I'm going to be playing professional hockey in California and not only California, but in Northern California, where I'm from," Bryant said. "I grew up there. The first girls team I played on was in San Jose. It's crazy. Just to be able to experience that made me want to try and come to San Jose. Not only for myself, but for my family. There are so many people who haven't even been able to see me play. It's just so special to go back home and see how much everything has grown and to be able to be there playing. It doesn’t feel real yet"
Bryant's hockey story didn't begin in Minnesota, Massachusetts or Ontario.
It started in a driveway.
She remembers finding her mom's rollerblades in the garage and skating endless circles around the driveway before her dad brought home a hockey stick. Roller hockey quickly became ice hockey, and before long she was making regular trips between Stockton and San Jose as she developed in two of Northern California's premier youth programs.
Her years with the Jr. Sharks remain some of her favorite memories, not just because of the hockey, but because it was the first time she experienced playing on an all-girls team.
"It was the first all-girls team I was able to play on, so that was a blast," Bryant said. "It was such a different experience. I had played with boys, and then suddenly I was playing with girls from all over instead of everyone being from the same hometown.”
Away from the rink, Bryant was just another Sharks fan growing up in Northern California.
She remembers playoff games at SAP Center with her dad, an intermission shootout at a Sharks game as a member of the Stockton Colts and cheering for her home team from the stands.
This season, she'll take the ice in that same building wearing a professional jersey.
Her return also arrives at a pivotal moment for girls' hockey in California.
When Bryant was growing up, opportunities were limited. She remembers being one of only three girls playing hockey in Stockton. Today, there are multiple girls teams in the city, and with the arrival of PWHL San Jose, young players across the state will finally have a hometown professional team to look up to.
"We kind of had a saying in Stockton: 'Why leave?'" Bryant said. "A lot of girls feel like they have to leave California to go to prep school or somewhere else, but we have it all right here. I stayed in California the whole way, and if anything, I just want to show little girls that it's possible. I was from there, and now I'm playing in the PWHL. When I was growing up, I was one of three girls playing in Stockton, and now there are three girls teams there. The growth has been amazing."
Bryant believes that's only the beginning.
With a professional team now calling Northern California home, she expects the next generation to have opportunities her generation never did. A message to her younger self would have gone something like, “keep pushing. Sometimes it can be hard, but just keep going. The best is yet to come.” With the arrival of a professional women’s team in the Bay, it would appear the best has finally arrived.
As Bryant prepares for a new team and a new season, she is looking ahead to what PWHL San Jose will mean not just for her new teammates, but for the hockey community that shaped her.
"I think it'll be really cool once the team gets out there," she said. "There are so many girls programs now that just haven't had that access. Now it'll be right there."
For Bryant, coming home isn't simply about playing closer to family. It's a chance to become the player she never had growing up, a California-born professional showing young girls that the road to the highest level of women's hockey doesn't have to start anywhere else.
"I'm so excited to be in San Jose," Bryant said. "To show everyone what California hockey is about. I'm excited to bring that to the P-Dub, and it's going to be a great year."