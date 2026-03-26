Brooke Disher Next Defener In Line From Ohio State's PWHL Factory

Ohio State has become a factory for PWHL defenders, and they'll send more to the league next season including Fort St. John, British Columbia's Brooke Disher.
If you look at PWHL rosters across the league, Ohio State alumnae players can be found almost everywhere. One are where the Buckeyes have been particularly successful since the founding of the PWHL, is in promoting defenders to the pro ranks.
This season in the PWHL, it's a list that includes Sophie Jaques, Jincy Roese, Cayla Barnes, Stephanie Markowski, Hadley Hartmetz, Lauren Bernard, Riley Brengman, and Madison Bizal.
In the 2026 PWHL Draft, that number will continue to climb with current Ohio State defenders Sara Swiderski and Brooke Disher, who are both expected to be selected, and make the jump immediately.
Disher, who captained Canada's U-18 national team to a U-18 World Championship gold medal in 2022, is the type of defender many PWHL teams are lacking. She's a tenacious, shutdown defensive defender who plays a responsible and consistent game night in and night out.
The Fort St. John, British Columbia product is excited to make the step to the PWHL next season.
"I think the PWHL is such an exciting step forward in women’s hockey, and the league has done a great job over the past couple seasons showing how strong women’s professional hockey can be," Disher said. For me the opportunity to play in the league and compete against the best, would be a dream come true and is something I’m motivated by."
Brooke Disher highlights
Disher is interested in fashion, and styling herself and her teammates off the ice. It's even involved some hairstyling, including "up-do's" for coach Nadine Muzzerall on road trip bus rides for the Buckeyes.
Disher will enter the PWHL as another player and person who brings her style and personality to the rink, both on and off the ice. Off the ice Disher also intends to continue pursuing her education as she's looking to get into law school. On the ice, it's all about getting better each time the arrives at the rink.
"My on-ice goal for next season is to play in the PWHL, continue to improve as a player and learn from the other players and coaches at that level."