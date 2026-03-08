Brooke Hobson Rediscovered Her Passion For Hockey In Ottawa, Now She's Taking It Back To New York

"I think Juuso has the ultimate hockey brain, honestly, and you can pick his mind on anything and just learn from every single conversation," she said. "I really appreciate that I can come to him with a small area of my game that I want help with, and he'll explain it to me, and how he shows it to me, it just clicks in my head. He'll explain it to me 100 times until I say, 'Yes, that totally makes sense,' and he has the patience to really teach me as an individual player. I couldn't be more thankful for that relationship."