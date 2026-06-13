Can The Montreal Victoire Really Sign Maltais, Eldridge And Roque?

While it doesn't seem plausible, it's still possible Eldridge or Roque could end up in another market. There were rumblings of Roque talking to Boston to some length earlier in the process. Some believe Roque and Eldridge, who were linemates flanking Alex Carpenter in New York, or with Roque down the middle and Eldridge on her typical right wing, are interested in being reunited on the same team. It all leads to the belief Montreal may have found a way to now only bring in two stars, but to keep Abby Roque. While they may not get all three, they'll certainly get one, and likely more.