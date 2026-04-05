Canadian Tire Centre Could Become The Ottawa Charge's Home Sooner Than People Think

At times, those options included a fear the Charge may need to relocate outside Ottawa permanently. That relocation may come, but only to nearby Kanata, home of the NHL's Ottawa Senators. The Senators currently call the the roughly 18,000 seat venue home, but also have plans to move to a newly constructed venue in the heart of Ottawa in the future, likely related to the redevelopment of LeBreton Flats. The PWHL and Ottawa Charge may eventually follow the Senators to LeBreton, or if things work out at Canadian Tire Centre, the Charge could eventually become only the second team in the PWHL, alongside the Vancouver Goldeneyes at the Pacific Coliseum, with their own primary venue.