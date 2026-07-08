Candidates For PWHL Expansion Team Names

The Hockey News' Courtney Nielson looks at four potential names for the PWHL's expansion teams in Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas and San Jose.
The time has come again for the PWHL to choose franchise names that will contribute to building the history of women’s hockey. Four new teams will join the league, and each name will need to represent both a city’s history and culture, as well as the league’s values.
Detroit, San Jose, Hamilton, and Las Vegas are all potential expansion markets. Below are names that could fit the vision for the respective PWHL teams.
Detroit Torque
Deeply rooted in the automotive industry and known worldwide as the Motor City, “Torque” is one of the most important terms in automotive performance. It refers to the rotational force that keeps things moving, connecting directly to Detroit’s manufacturing legacy.
No major North American team has adopted the name, which could symbolize energy and momentum, quick acceleration, powerful slap shots, and explosive skating. Outside of being an automotive term, it also represents force starting motion. A prime slogan option is “Maximum Torque,” which is strong and simple.
The colour palette of black and silver has the potential to tie back to steel. Detroit’s identity as a city that builds aligns well with the concept, as torque is not just about cars but also craftsmanship and precision. It is not created by one part alone; an engine relies on dozens of components working together, much like a hockey team.
With hints of red to pay homage to the Red Wings, the team could incorporate wings, gears, steel textures, sparks, and motion patterns, making for a well-rounded concept.
Las Vegas Venture
Las Vegas is known for its willingness to take risks and embrace opportunity. A “venture” is an undertaking involving courage to pursue something new, such as a PWHL expansion team. The name fits hand in hand with the reputation of the city and the competitiveness of its sports culture.
“Venture” means to embark on something new, venturing into a new market, building a fanbase, and establishing a winning culture. It also moves away from traditional Vegas-themed names tied to gambling and casinos, instead reflecting the city’s evolution into a destination for professional sports, business investment, entertainment, and technology.
In hockey terms, the team would represent this identity by pushing the pace, taking calculated risks, and embracing the growth story of the PWHL and women’s professional hockey.
Green and gold work well for the identity: green represents growth, success, and new beginnings, while gold adds prestige and symbolizes championships and victory.
San Jose Surge
San Jose, the heart of Silicon Valley, is a place where technology, startups, and ideas are constantly surging forward. “Surge” symbolizes offensive rushes, late-game comebacks, and momentum shifts after big goals.
San Jose is one of the fastest-growing technology hubs in the world, making the name a natural fit for the continuous growth of the Bay Area. “Surge” is distinctive and creates a clear, memorable identity for the team.
The color scheme could include blue to represent California’s Pacific coastline and the Bay Area skies, orange to represent energy and innovation (and to connect with existing regional sports branding), and white for contrast and a clean, modern aesthetic.
Hamilton Crest
Hamilton’s identity is deeply tied to its history and geography. One of its defining landmarks is the Niagara Escarpment, often referred to locally as “the Mountain.” A crest represents the highest point or ridge of a hill or mountain.
In sport, every team strives to reach the highest point, the “crest.” The name represents excellence, achievement, leadership, and reaching new heights.
Hamilton has long been known as a hardworking, blue-collar city built on manufacturing. “Crest” also represents overcoming challenges and climbing to the top as a team.
The team’s colours are maroon, cream, and gold creating a timeless and premium identity. These colours support a historic, classic aesthetic and help create a strong retro-modern brand.