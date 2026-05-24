Carina DiAntonio on Childhood Dreams, Leadership, Yale University, and Turning Pro in the PWHL

Yale University's Carina DiAntonio joins the show this week to share her journey, from quintessential Canadian backyard rinks to discovering her leadership potential to embarking on her professional career with the upcoming 2026 PWHL Draft.
Carina DiAntonio's hockey story starts as it does for so many Canadians: on an outdoor rink, inspired by family and driven by a passion to compete.
"I was always outside playing sports and was just competitive at everything I did," she said. "Whether it was school, hockey, soccer, lacrosse, I played it all, and I just wanted to be good at whatever I was doing."
The passion for hockey, and what helped set DiAntonio on what's turned out to be a remarkable path, was sibling rivalry, mixed with a bit of jealousy, and an opportunity to be together as a family.
"I started playing hockey when I was four years old," DiAntonio recalled. "And I remember my sister played hockey, and I was kind of a little jealous. I was like, 'I want to play, too.' My mom also played hockey, so it was kind of a family thing. We all got to play together.
DiAntonio's junior career began with the Mississauga Chiefs before she moved on to play with the Brampton Jr. Canadettes of the Ontario Women's Hockey League, where she got her first taste of leadership, earning the captaincy in her final season with the program. That final season saw DiAntonio produce offensively at a level indicative of what was to come in her collegiate career, putting up career numbers across the board: 15 goals, 18 assists, and 33 points in 30 games. Those results helped her become the team's top scorer during the 2021-22 season and its Most Valuable Player. And, spoken like the true leader she is, DiAntonio attributes that success to the team's excitement about returning to the ice.
"It was actually our first full season back from COVID," she said. "We had a strong group that had been together for the past few years, so we had a lot of chemistry with everyone."
As one chapter of her story came to a close with her graduation from the Brampton program, a new chapter began, and with it came many options to pursue a collegiate career in the sport she'd loved from such a young age. And while the fit on the hockey side was obviously important for DiAntonio, it was actually the academics that were the initial draw towards Yale.
"Academics were always important in my life," DiAntonio said. "I wanted a place where I could have the opportunity to grow as a hockey player, but also academically."
During her time at Yale, DiAntonio was recognized for her dedication to academics, named an ECAC All-Academic in her first two years with the program, and an All-Ivy Honourable Mention. Beyond that, she was named First Team All-Ivy, Second Team All-ECAC, and NEHWA Division I All-Star in her senior season after being named captain, proving once again that, as a leader, DiAntonio steps up and leads by example.
"I think balancing academics on top of the very busy hockey schedule that we had was definitely not easy," she recalled. "But it made me very disciplined and intentional with the way that I spend my time."
DiAntonio spent four years at Yale, and during that time, the program continued to grow both on and off the ice, and so too did DiAntonio. "Over my time at Yale, I've really grown not only as a player, but as a person," she said. "And just how our team has elevated in so many different ways is also something that I'm so proud of and excited for the future of the program." Once again, spoken like a true leader.
The next chapter of DiAntonio's career is approaching quickly, as the 2026 PWHL Draft is only a few weeks away, and with that comes the potential for nerves, a whole lot of uncertainty, and a dash of excitement. And, reflecting on a collegiate career that has given her so much, DiAntonio knows that, through the ups and downs, that chapter has been so important in setting her up for this next one.
"I think all of the ups and downs of collegiate hockey are going to set me up well for the future," DiAntonio said. "Learning how to stay grounded in the ups and the downs and pushing through the stretches where things really aren't going your way and just learning how to handle that is going to be really valuable."
For DiAntonio, this next stage of her career also marks one that she didn't think was possible when she first embarked on her hockey story. As attendance records continue to be set, engagement in women's hockey is at an all-time high, and expansion continues to add new teams; the opportunity to join the PWHL is a dream come true.
"I remember before I went to college to play hockey, I thought that would be the end of the road for me," DiAntonio said. "I thought that would be the highest level of hockey that I could play, so to now have a professional league that we can all continue to elevate our game is something that I'm truly grateful for."
From backyard rinks in Mississauga, Ontario to a successful junior career, to four years at Yale University which instilled confidence, deepened her understanding of leadership, and helped fuel her passion for growth and development, Carina DiAntonio's story is one that is only just getting started, and will inspire generations of girls for years to come.