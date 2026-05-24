Carina DiAntonio on Childhood Dreams, Leadership, Yale University, and Turning Pro in the PWHL

DiAntonio's junior career began with the Mississauga Chiefs before she moved on to play with the Brampton Jr. Canadettes of the Ontario Women's Hockey League, where she got her first taste of leadership, earning the captaincy in her final season with the program. That final season saw DiAntonio produce offensively at a level indicative of what was to come in her collegiate career, putting up career numbers across the board: 15 goals, 18 assists, and 33 points in 30 games. Those results helped her become the team's top scorer during the 2021-22 season and its Most Valuable Player. And, spoken like the true leader she is, DiAntonio attributes that success to the team's excitement about returning to the ice.