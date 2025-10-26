Catherine Dubois Excited For New Faces And New Season In Montreal

Many believe the Montreal Victoire were one of, if not the most successful original six team in not only protecting their existing talent in expansion, but in attracting new players to the market this offseason to build their roster.

It leaves Montreal as one of the favorites heading into the 2025-26 PWHL season. Catherine Dubois is a player who has been with Montreal since the beginning. While she didn't make Montreal's opening night roster in the inaugural season, she quickly got an opportunity as a reserve. Since then, Dubois hasn't left Montreal's roster and has become a key contributor with the Victoire both offensively, and as a physical presence. Part of her success is Dubois' ability to be versatile and adapt to any role she's given.

"It was a difficult roller coaster," Dubois said of her early days in the league while fighting for a roster spot. "I like to being able to play every role they give me, I change roles pretty often, and I will do whatever they need me to do. I just try to come in and be the best I can be in whatever role they give me."

Since entering the Victoire's roster, Dubois has done just that for Montreal contributing 15 points through 45 games across two seasons. She sees the changes to Montreal's roster which included the loss of Cayla Barnes, Jennifer Gardiner, Anna Wilgren, and Abby Boreen through expansion. Montreal also made a trade sending Kristin O'Neill to New York in exchange for Abby Roque. Those changes also involved several new signings to replenish their roster including Hayley Scamurra, Shiann Darkangelo, Jade Downie-Landry, Jessica DiGirolamo, and Maggie Flaherty.

"It's a big change...I'm excited to see how the team's going to be," said Dubois. "We're going to be a big team, physical, big bodies coming, I'm excited to see what's going to happen this year."

The 5-foot-10 Dubois twice represented Canada at the U-18 World Championships, and later spent five seasons at the University of Montreal, winning a national title in 2016. She's since worked as an assistant coach at the University of Montreal. Prior to the Victoire, Dubois spent a season playing in the PHF with the Montreal Force. From U Sports to the PHF, and now the PWHL, Dubois has witnessed the growth of women's hockey in Quebec first hand. It includes being stopped on the streets of Montreal as fans recognize her and her teammates more frequently.

"It's pretty amazing, just two years ago from now it's so different," she said.

Being from Quebec, Dubois sees the passion of the fan base, and feels how special the fanbase not only in Montreal, but across the PWHL has become.

"They're just so supportive and it's pretty special to be a French person here," said Dubois. "Fans are so welcoming to everyone. It's nice to see people are so welcoming coming into the rink, and it's pretty special to see in this league."

While Montreal's roster looks strong, the unknown of two new teams in Seattle and Vancouver, who on paper have unprecedented depth and top end talent is daunting. But it's a challenge Dubois feels that Montreal will be up for, and she's excited to see the league continue to grow.

"I think it's going to be very competitive, every year everybody can beat everyone, and I think that's why our league is so special to watch," she said. "It's going to be fun to watch the new teams and how they're going to develop their team and their identity. It's fun to have a bigger league so we don't have to play the same teams all the time."

"Everybody that we've got, they are strong individually, and I think we will be a very competitive team this year."

When the puck drops on the Montreal Victoire's season November 23 in Boston, and two nights later at Place Bell in Laval, all eyes will be on the revamped roster in Montreal as they look for their first Walter Cup.