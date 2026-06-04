Change Coming For The Frost After Protecting Pannek, Heise, And Rooney In Phase One Of PWHL Expansion

Beyond their free agents, Minnesota has other players to watch that are sitting exposed. It will be an interesting test for each of the general managers to see if any are interested in taking on Britta Curl-Salemme, who is one of the league's top players on the ice, but some with some baggage of being the most heavily disciplined player in league history, and also being the only player that is booed league-wide for her on-, and off-ice actions.