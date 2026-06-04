Change Coming For The Frost After Protecting Pannek, Heise, And Rooney In Phase One Of PWHL Expansion

The Minnesota Frost will see their roster in flux over the next week as the PWHL expansion process opens. The Frost protected Taylor Heise, Kelly Pannek, and Maddie Rooney in what could become a remade roster in Minnesota.
There were no easy choices in Minnesota, but few can argue with the rationale behind protecting Taylor Heise, Kelly Pannek, and Maddie Rooney for the Minnesota Frost.
Pannek set a new PWHL single-season record this year with 33 points in 30 games; Heise finished second in league scoring with 30 points; Rooney was the Frost's starter finishing top five in every meaningful statistical category for netminders in the league this season. The trio were the motor driving Minnesota's success.
Not only were the trio what kept the Frost moving forward this season in the wins column, when it came to the hurt Minnesota felt this season away from the rink in surrounding communities following multiple ICE killings of American citizens, it was Pannek and Heise who stepped forward to speak against ICE, and for local residents.
On and off the ice, this group were leaders for the Frost.
But the abundance of Minnesota players now headed into expansion unprotected, could result in major change for the two-time Walter Cup champions.
With Heise, Pannek, and Rooney off the board, there are many impactful Frost veterans now up for expansion. Captain Kendall Coyne Schofield is believed to be leaving, while pending free agents Lee Stecklein, Grace Zumwinkle, and Nicole Hensley will be prime targets for Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose as well.
Hensley will certainly field offers from the four expansion teams as each will be looking for a veteran goaltender who can anchor a crease.
Beyond their free agents, Minnesota has other players to watch that are sitting exposed. It will be an interesting test for each of the general managers to see if any are interested in taking on Britta Curl-Salemme, who is one of the league's top players on the ice, but some with some baggage of being the most heavily disciplined player in league history, and also being the only player that is booed league-wide for her on-, and off-ice actions.
Minnesota will watch their signed defenders including Kendall Cooper, Sidney Morin, and Mae Batherson closely as well as all three could be coveted by expansion teams looking to build a top four.
After three seasons as a contender, there's nothing standing in the way of the Minnesota Frost coming back in 2026-27 as a contender yet again, particularly with Heise, Pannek, and Rooney in the mix. And although they could suffer heavy losses in free agency, that choice, for at least some of the unprotected players from the Frost, rests in their own hands.
Signed / Protected: Taylor Heise, Kelly Pannek, Maddie Rooney
Signed / Unprotected: Britta Curl-Salemme, Mae Batherson, Natalie Buchbinder, Kendall Cooper, Abby Hustler, Sidney Morin, Dominique Petrie.
Free Agents / Unprotected: Peyton Anderson, Madison Bizal, Marlène Boissonnault, Claire Butorac, Samantha Cogan, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Élizabeth Giguère, Nicole Hensley, Klára Hymlárová, Katy Knoll, Kaitlyn O’Donohoe, Jincy Roese, Lee Stecklein, Grace Zumwinkle.
Rights Held: Brooke Becker, Ava Rinker, Vanessa Upson