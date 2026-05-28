Charge Face Organizational Decisions Expansion Looming On The Horizon

Savolainen saw growth in almost every statistical category from her first to her second season, including goals scored (two to four), power-play goals (one to two), and shooting percentage (4.3 to 7.3), while also seeing maturation in her game. Her penalty minutes were cut almost in half (18 down to 10) while maintaining the physical edge, finishing the regular season with the third-most hits on the team (42). Savolainen also elevated her play in the postseason, finishing with four points, including the game-winner in the final minute of Game Three against Boston. She also saw confidence on both sides of the puck, unafraid to jump in and activate in the offensive zone.