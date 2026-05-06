Charge Hoping It's Home Sweet Home As Even Series Arrives In Ottawa

The Charge have limited the time they've spent in the penalty box (14 penalty minutes to Boston's 29) and have also held a dangerous Fleet team scoreless on the power play. They've also seen an improvement game over game in the faceoff dot, increasing their win rate from 36.7% in game one to 50.8% in game two, thanks in large part to forward Gabbie Hughes winning 50% of her draws. While the group is excited to have returned home and to have done so in the way they have against the league's second-best team, Ottawa knows they've yet to show the Fleet their best.