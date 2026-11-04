Charge Roster Construction "About Who We Are" And Bringing Together Players "With Things To Prove"

Gabbie Hughes, one of only two remaining players from the team's inaugural draft, works hard every shift and has quietly built a strong resume of success, with 44 career points, a face-off percentage of 48.4% and 30 blocks. The same goes for first-year forward Fanuza Kadirova, who turned heads across the league, never looked like a rookie, and finished fifth on the team in scoring with 12 points. Peyton Hemp, Alexa Vasko, Emily Clark and Brianne Jenner all embodied this during their tenure with the team, while Kateřina Mrázová, Ronja Savolainen, and others will look to carry this into the upcoming season. With expansion off the table for the foreseeable future, it also gives the organization the opportunity to keep the same group together, deepening this roster philosophy further.