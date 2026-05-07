Charlotte Sonntag Is Leaving Holy Cross As A Record-Setter And The PWHL Could Be Next

"Honestly, I don't think it's quite hit me yet," Sonntag said. "I know I'm super excited for the opportunity, but I'm also very nervous because it's all the best players in the world. I mean, you look on social media ,and you see all these posts of them selling out stadiums, and the impact that they've made on the hockey world, and the growth that they've had. Even just having that opportunity to potentially be a part of that is beyond incredible for me."