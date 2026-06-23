Cindy Curley's Legacy Is One Of Impact That Has Always Been Hall of Fame Worthy

“I had no idea women played hockey out East,” Granato said in Ice In Their Veins. “I got a brochure with Cindy Curley’s name at the top and at that moment she became my first women’s idol. I said, ‘I want to be that, I want to be her, I want to go play college hockey, I want to be at the top of the statistics with her.’ It was really cool for the first time to understand that women play hockey.”