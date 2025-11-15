Colorado Hoping Next Generation Inspired To "Dream Big" As PWHL Returns To Denver

For the second straight season, the PWHL is returning to Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado for a PWHL Takeover Tour game stop.

Last year, Denver set a new American pro women's hockey attendance record breaking the 14,000 fan mark for the first time in American history. The mark was later toppled by Detroit, but Denver left a lasting impression in year one that will not only see the PWHL return in 2025-26, but this time around they'll return for a pair of games.

"As an organization, we’re thrilled to host two PWHL games at our home arena this winter and spring. The Avalanche organization is deeply committed to growing the game at every level in Colorado – and that includes creating more opportunities for girls and women in hockey," said Meredith McClanahan, the Colorado Avalanche's vice president of marketing.

Denver's games will sandwich the 2026 Olympics with one occurring in the weeks leading up to the Games on January 25 between the league's two expansion franchises, the Vancouver Goldeneyes and Seattle Torrent. The next will come after the Games on March 15 between the New York Sirens and reigning Walter Cup champions, the Minnesota Frost.

The first game featuring both of the league's 2025-26 expansion clubs will be of particular interest to fans in Denver who will be hoping the city is among the PWHL's 2-4 markets targeted for expansion following this season.

In the meantime, McClanahan is looking forward to another opportunity to showcase the skill the PWHL brings, and to inspire new generations of hockey players and fans.

"There’s nothing more powerful than young players seeing firsthand the speed, skill, and passion of professional women’s hockey," McClanahan told The Hockey New. "Welcoming the PWHL back to Denver not only strengthens our community’s connection to the game but also inspires the next generation of players to dream big."



