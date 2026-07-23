Corinne Schroeder Gives PWHL San Jose Stability From Day One

"The opportunity to get Schroeder at this point was really, really important to me," Ryan said after the team's initial signings. "That's a goalie that's had a very successful career prior to the PWHL, but also in the PWHL, has played a lot of minutes, has been a No. 1 goalie on two teams, and we're confident that we can surround her with a great team that gives her a career-like year."